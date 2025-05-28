Africa: AUC Chairperson Bid Farewell to H.E. Hu Changchun, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the African Union

28 May 2025
African Union (Addis Ababa)

H.E. @ymahmoudali, Chairperson of the @_AfricanUnion Commission, bid farewell to H.E. Hu Changchun, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the African Union.

The Chairperson commended Ambassador Hu for his dedication and reaffirmed appreciation for China's steadfast support to the AU Commission and Member States in key areas including trade, infrastructure development, agriculture, health, and capacity building. He also expressed gratitude for China's contributions to the construction of the @AfricaCDC, support to African peacekeeping efforts, and other vital social sectors.

The Chairperson and Ambassador Hu reflected on the success of the 2024 #FOCAC Summit and reaffirmed the AU-China strategic partnership as a model of multilateral solidarity. The AUC Chairperson informed Amb. Hu that he looks forward to participating in the China-Africa 2025 Ministerial Meeting as an opportunity to deepen this vital cooperation.

