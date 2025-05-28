Nigeria: Gilgeous-Alexander Puts Thunder On Brink of NBA Finals

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander produced a stunning performance as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves to move within one win of the NBA Finals.

Oklahoma led 65-57 at the break and 90-85 at the end of the third quarter, but had to survive a late Minnesota fightback to take a 3-1 lead in the seven-game series.

Gilgeous-Alexander - who scored 40 points, grabbed nine rebounds and provided 10 assists - made five of six free throw attempts in the final 15 seconds to seal a 128-126 victory.

Jalen Williams added 34 points on 13-for-24 shooting, while Chet Holmgren finished with 21 points on nine-for-14 shooting.

The performance of Mark Daigneault's side was an impressive response to the 143-101 thrashing they suffered in game three.