Somalia: Somali Opposition Leaders Launch Political Talks in Mogadishu Amid Rift With Government

28 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali opposition leaders convened a high-level political meeting in the capital, Mogadishu, on Wednesday, launching the first in a series of planned consultations as divisions with the federal government continue to deepen.

The talks, held at Hotel Jazeera, brought together prominent opposition figures who have been arriving in Mogadishu in recent days. Organisers say the consultations aim to establish a more unified opposition front amid rising tensions over proposed constitutional amendments, disputes over the federal electoral model, and concerns about the government's security strategy.

Key points of friction include the continued absence of Puntland and Jubbaland from national processes, as well as mounting criticism of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's counterterrorism policy, which opposition leaders say is failing to effectively confront the threat posed by Al-Shabaab.

During the opening session, participants were expected to appoint an official spokesperson and form a coordination committee to oversee future meetings and consultations.

Former President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed "Farmaajo" was notably absent from Wednesday's proceedings, though sources close to the organisers indicated that efforts to include all major opposition stakeholders are ongoing.

