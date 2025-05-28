Zimbabwe: Uz Students Protest Against Replacement of Striking Lecturers

28 May 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

UNIVERSITY of Zimbabwe (UZ) students are standing in solidarity with their striking lecturers, vowing to resist any attempts to bring in replacement staff.

The lecturers have been on an indefinite strike against poor salaries, which began on 16 April.

They held their third demonstration at UZ, Tuesday, where they vowed to press on with the industrial action until their demands are met.

Delivering a solidarity speech Tuesday during the striking lecturers' third demonstration, Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) representative Darlington Chingwena said their education had been "stolen," accusing university authorities of threatening their future by neglecting the plight of academic staff.

"Our education was stolen from us and we are going to fight and demand our right to education.

"We are not going to tolerate the hiring of scabs to teach us, our future was robbed, our future is at stake, we are going to pursue and recover our education and no one is going to stop or threaten us because we are even prepared to die for this thing," Chingwena said.

UZ lecturers are demanding a return to their pre-2018 salaries when a junior lecturer earned US$2,250. Currently, they earn US$230.

About a week ago, the university announced plans to replace striking lecturers with temporary staff earning just US$5.50 per hour, 40% of which will be paid in local ZWG currency.

The students vowed they will not accept the replacement of their lecturers with scab lecturers.

"The idea of scabs is going to be met with fire and fury like what the world has never seen before, the students are ready, and we are not going to surrender until the right thing is done," Chingwena said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.