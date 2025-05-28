Zimbabwe: Uz Students Protest Against Replacement of Striking Lecturers

UNIVERSITY of Zimbabwe (UZ) students are standing in solidarity with their striking lecturers, vowing to resist any attempts to bring in replacement staff.

The lecturers have been on an indefinite strike against poor salaries, which began on 16 April.

They held their third demonstration at UZ, Tuesday, where they vowed to press on with the industrial action until their demands are met.

Delivering a solidarity speech Tuesday during the striking lecturers' third demonstration, Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) representative Darlington Chingwena said their education had been "stolen," accusing university authorities of threatening their future by neglecting the plight of academic staff.

"Our education was stolen from us and we are going to fight and demand our right to education.

"We are not going to tolerate the hiring of scabs to teach us, our future was robbed, our future is at stake, we are going to pursue and recover our education and no one is going to stop or threaten us because we are even prepared to die for this thing," Chingwena said.

UZ lecturers are demanding a return to their pre-2018 salaries when a junior lecturer earned US$2,250. Currently, they earn US$230.

About a week ago, the university announced plans to replace striking lecturers with temporary staff earning just US$5.50 per hour, 40% of which will be paid in local ZWG currency.

The students vowed they will not accept the replacement of their lecturers with scab lecturers.

"The idea of scabs is going to be met with fire and fury like what the world has never seen before, the students are ready, and we are not going to surrender until the right thing is done," Chingwena said.