Egypt: President El-Sisi Signs Law Amending Provisions of Metro Status

28 May 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi signed on Wednesday May,28,2025 Law No. 83 of 2025, amending certain provisions of Law No. 113 of 1983 concerning the establishment of the National Authority for Tunnels.

The amendment stipulates that Metro lines, electrically powered railway transport systems and their zones, as well as other lands, facilities, and buildings of the National Authority for Tunnels involved in the operation of these lines and systems, such as stations, depots, garages, workshops, and administrative offices, are considered public property owned by the state.

They are also deemed public utilities designated for public benefit, and thus cannot be disposed of, seized, owned, or subject to any real rights acquired by prescription.

The boundaries of Metro lines and electrically powered railway transport systems shall be defined by a decision of the Cabinet, based on a proposal from the Minister of Transport, and in accordance with provisions of Law No. 10 of 1990 regarding the expropriation of real estate for public benefit.

The law was published in the official Gazette.

