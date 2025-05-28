Egypt: PM - State Continues Cooperation With Partners to Capitalize On Promising Chances in Energy

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli affirmed that the state continues to pursue its approach of maintaining cooperation with partners to ensure the best use of promising opportunities in Egypt's energy sector, serving the mutual interests of all parties.

He emphasized the government's ongoing efforts to take necessary measures to ensure this.

These statements came during the weekly Cabinet meeting chaired by the premier on Wednesday May 28, 2025.

He highlighted the recent activities of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, including his meeting two days ago with the delegation of American businessmen participating in the Egypt-US Economic Forum, held in Cairo.

The president also met with the president of the US Chamber of Commerce, the chairman of the US-Egypt Business Council, and the chairman of Apache Corporation, in addition to representatives of various American companies.

Madbouli noted that during these meetings, President Sisi emphasized Egypt's readiness to collaborate with the US business community and investors in all areas of mutual interest.

The president also expressed Egypt's aspiration to establish a US industrial zone in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, affirming the country's willingness to provide the necessary facilities to American investors.

The prime minister reiterated the government's welcoming stance toward US investments, expressing its readiness to offer needed support and remove any obstacles to ensure the success of American companies and investors in Egypt.

This aligns with the government's ongoing efforts to empower the private sector and broaden its role in driving economic development.

In this context, Madbouli mentioned that President El-Sisi's meeting with the CEO of Shell Global, during which the president emphasized Egypt's efforts to improve the investment climate and address any challenges investors might face.

He also stressed the government's keenness to honor financial commitments of companies in order to build mutual trust.

The prime minister also referred to his meeting with the vice president of ExxonMobil for Exploration, noting that the government expressed its willingness to provide all possible support and incentives to the company to accelerate drilling operations in the "Cairo" and "Masry" concession areas.

At the beginning of the Cabinet meeting, the prime minister extended his congratulations to President Sisi, the Egyptian people, members of the government, and all civil servants on the occasion of the beginning of Dhu al-Hijjah and the upcoming Eid al-Adha, praying that the blessed occasion brings prosperity and blessings to Egypt and the entire Arab and Islamic nations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In light of the upcoming Eid holiday, Madbouli emphasized the need for all state agencies and local authorities to be fully prepared, ensuring the provision of various public services during the holiday.

He stressed the importance of readying parks, public gardens, tourist sites, and archaeological areas to welcome citizens during the Eid holiday, in addition to the preparedness of utilities and service departments.

He underscored the continued operation of markets, exhibitions, and mobile outlets to provide essential and strategic goods to citizens at reasonable prices, particularly through the "One-Day Market" initiative, suggesting its expansion to cover more areas across the governorates.

Madbouli instructed the ministers of supply and internal trade, agriculture and land reclamation, petroleum and the governors to take all necessary measures to ensure the availability of strategic goods and petroleum products across the country especially in coastal areas with intensified daily monitoring throughout the holiday to meet citizens' needs.