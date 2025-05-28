Egypt: Foreign Ministry Urges Expats to Join Egyptians Abroad Conf

Deputy Foreign Minister Nabil Habashi has renewed his call to Egyptians abroad to participate in the sixth edition of the Egyptians Abroad Conference, which will be held under the slogan "From Everywhere...Egypt is the Destination," on August 3-4 in New Cairo.

The event will be held under the patronage of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and attended by Badr Abdelatty, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration, and Egyptian Expatriates.

In a statement on Wednesday May 28,2025, Habashi emphasized the importance of this annual conference in exploring ways to enhance the care provided to Egyptians abroad, discussing all issues and topics of interest to them, listening to their views and suggestions, and responding to their needs.

He urged Egyptians around the world to register promptly to attend the conference.

The Deputy Foreign Minister noted that registration to attend the conference is open until June 1, 2025, via the following link: