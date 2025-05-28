Kenya: MPs Cast Doubt On Koimburi's Abduction Claims

Nairobi — A section of MPs have castigated Juja MP George Koimburi following initial investigation that he may have abducted himself, urging investigative agencies to move swiftly to establish the truth behind the incident.

Lawmakers questioned the credibility of the abduction narrative and warned that if they are false, those responsible must face legal consequences.

The debate was triggered by information tabled by the Internal Administration and National Security Chair Gabriel Tongoyo on self abduction by preliminary investigations conducted so far.

Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah insisted that if Koimburi's claims turn out to be untrue, it would not only tarnish the integrity of Parliament but also undermine public trust in the institution.

"We are not discussing one of us but it is the dignity of the office of a Member of Parliament that is in question. If an MP who has been elected by his people to come and represent them in this House can dare engage in the criminality that we've seen Hon. Koimburi engage in, this should be one of the saddest days for this House," he said.

Ichung'wah reminded the House that Koimburi had previously made serious but unsubstantiated claims regarding parliamentary proceedings which have tainted the house and therefore the matter should not be left lying idle.

"This is the same Member who last year claimed that MPs were being paid Ksh 2 million to vote on the Finance Bill. You will remember that Hon. Koimburi appeared before this House, apologized and in our magnanimity, we accepted his apology and let that go. As a House we must not let this pass,"the Majority Leader stated.

Minority Whip Junet Mohamed describe the unfolding of Koimburi's abduction as politically choreographed for political mileage and a move to taint the regime.

"To my shock, the report that has been tabled today in Parliament is what I can only term as the biggest political scandal in our country. Why do I say so? When I saw the first photo that was being shown on one of the media houses that is nowadays prone to fake news, from the way my colleague was sleeping I could know this was a fake thing,"he stated.

Mohammed called the entire abduction story a political performance and suggesting that it bore similarities with the hospitalization of Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua moments before he was impeached.

"Now I have come to the conclusion that the director of this drama is none other than Mr Wamunyoro. This is the same thing he did when he was running away from interrogation at the Senate, you remember during the impeachment. He went and admitted himself in the same hospital..."hestated.

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo Mabona affirmed that while she opposed to enforced disappearances, any misuse of such serious claims should not go unpunished.

"It would be very unfortunate after our own Member of Parliament has been shot dead that you bring theatrics that touch on our security. Today it may be drama, tomorrow it may be reality,"she said,

"The police have given us a preliminary report. Can the police conclude? And should this be found that this is actually false allegations, he should be prosecuted as an example to others. This is not a joke!"

Manyatta MP John Mukunji urged the Speaker to ensure that the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) also participates in the investigation questioning the independence of the police force on the matter.

"Hon. Speaker, I want to say that your guidance on the investigation of this matter touches on all our security. We've heard complaints from various Members on how their security is being handled. We've lost a Member of Parliament, we know how costly it is to even go back to a by-election. Let us all be keen on our security and I seek your guidance to ensure IPOA also gives a report on this matter,"he rhetorted.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo expressed concern over the handling of information relating to Koimburi's condition. He criticized the informal release of updates by non-medical personnel, which he argued could spread confusion and false narratives.

"The second one is something is developing where one is admitted then people come and give updates on their medical condition, people who are not practitioners, within the vicinity of the hospital. That does not usually happen in most hospitals, I think that's unique to this able establishment and it is not a good thing because then you don't know if one is speaking authoritatively or not..."he remarked.

Amollo was clear that investigations must be conclusive and fair. He insisted that justice must be applied equally, whether the incident was an actual abduction or a false alarm.

"I expect that there would be a conclusive report. Once it is concluded, if indeed there were people who were involved in the kidnapping our colleague, they must be prosecuted. But if indeed there were people who coined this up and it was not true, they too must be prosecuted,"he noted.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula assured Members that the matter had already been escalated to the relevant authorities and the House would await a formal report before taking further action.

"I personally can inform the House that I called the DCI and he informed that he was also denied the opportunity with his officers to see the Member. So tell the IG to finalise and give us the conclusive investigations in the matter then I will give directions,"Wetang'ula stated.