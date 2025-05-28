Kenya: President Ruto Urges Kenyans to Be Tolerant With Each Other

Nairobi — President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to be tolerant of one another and people in neighbouring countries.

The President said rebuilding broken relationships within and across the border would leave Kenya a stronger nation.

Speaking at the annual National Prayer Breakfast in Nairobi on Wednesday, he said: "We want to build relationships that will make our country great."

Consequently, the President apologised to the leadership and citizens of neighbouring Tanzania and Uganda for whatever unwelcome deeds Kenyans might have committed against them.

"To our neighbours from Tanzania, if we have wronged you in any way, forgive us. Our friends from Uganda, if there's anything that Kenyans have done that is not right, we want to apologise," he said.

President Ruto also offered an apology to the Kenyan youth for any misstep that the government might have committed against them.

"To our children, if there is a misstep that we have done, we apologise," he said.

The keynote speaker at this year's prayer event was former National Football League (NLF) American motivational speaker Rickey Bolden, who emphasised the importance of forgiveness and reconciliation in national development.

This year's theme was 'Arise and Rebuild'.

Present were First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, and his spouse, Dr Joyce Kithure.

Others were Chief Justice Martha Koome, Speakers Moses Wetangula (National Assembly) and Amason Kingi (Senate).

On the economy, President Ruto said it has taken nothing short of a miracle to turn it around from near collapse in just two years.

"Many had given up on Kenya's economy, including our international partners who were expecting us to default on our debt obligations. But I assured them that this would not happen under my watch," he said.

The President said all important economic indicators point to a positive growth trajectory, far from what it was a few years back.

"Our economy is today more stable, resilient, and robust than it was two years ago," he said.

He added: "We have achieved an average growth rate of 5 per cent, significantly above the global average of 3.3 per cent. Inflation has dropped sharply from a high 9.6 per cent in October 2022 to 4.1 per cent in April this year."

Furthermore, he pointed out that the Kenyan shilling has significantly appreciated against the US dollar, from a low of KSh162 ten months ago to a stable rate of 129.

As a result of economic stability and progress, he said the government is on track in fulfilling its promises to the citizens.

Despite initial skepticism, he said, the Affordable Housing Programme is shaping up to be a reality to thousands of Kenyans.

Earlier this month, the President handed over keys to 1,080 new home owners at the New Mukuru Housing Estate in Nairobi.

"For them, it was more than a change of address. It was the beginning of a new life marked by dignity, security, and a profound sense of belonging," he said.

Similarly, President Ruto said the Universal Healthcare Coverage has made it possible for millions of ordinary Kenyans to access quality healthcare than before.

"Through the Social Health Authority (SHA), millions who were once excluded from basic health services are now receiving the care they deserve," he said.

Today, more than 23 million Kenyans are registered with SHA, up from seven million who were covered under the defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund.

President Ruto pointed out that reforms in the education sector have saved public universities from the brink of financial collapse.

In basic education, 76,000 new teachers have been hired in the past two years, with an additional 20,000 set to be recruited this year.

Similarly, he said agricultural reforms have yielded more food production and productivity, and higher earnings to farmers in the coffee, sugar, dairy and tea sectors.

"Those are just a few examples of how we are answering the call to 'Arise and Rebuild'. There is so much national renewal going on in our midst," he said.

Also in attendance were Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, MPs, the clergy, and other leaders.