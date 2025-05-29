Malawi: NBS National Division League Launched With Pomp

27 May 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Our Reporter

Football lovers from Lilongwe, Mchinji and Chipata in Zambia were treated to a savory match between Mchinji Villa and Mitundu Baptist as NBS Bank plc and Football Association of Malawi (FAM) launched the inaugural NBS Division League (NDL) at Mchinji Community Stadium on Saturday.

NBS Bank has committed K1 billion to support the league which will see three successful regional league teams earn promotion into the country's elite league.

The launch match saw Mitundu Baptist FC thump Villa FC 4-0 courtesy of Raheem Ntonya's goals, who was also named Man of the Match.

Speaking at the event, NBS Bank plc Chief Retail Banking Officer, Victoria Chanza expressed excitement over the successful launch of the league saying it will help to unearth football talent in the country.

"We believe that this is what football lovers in the country anticipated and we are excited to bring on the scene just that to achieve our objective. The league is participated by teams across the country's regions, which also gives us a chance to visit the whole country with our financial inclusion drive initiatives," she said.

In his remarks, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Fleetwood Haiya said the launch of NDL is a milestone in the development of football in the country.

"It started like a joke, but here we are witnessing the huge support by NBS Bank plc. Remember we increased subvention for the teams to K15 million from K7.5 million. We are also beaming these matches on Mpira TV, just to make sure we expose the talent to others who might not be available in our various playing stadiums," said Haiya.

The league will run from this month to February 2026 involving 12 teams from all the three regional leagues in the country.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.