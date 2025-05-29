Malawi: Divided in Death - Warring Memorial Plans Dishonour Chilima's Legacy

One year after the tragic plane crash that claimed Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight others, Malawi finds itself not united in mourning--but fractured by politics and mistrust.

Two separate memorial events are being planned for June 10, 2025: one by government at Nthungwa, the crash site, with President Chakwera expected to attend; and another by Chilima's family at Nsipe, Ntcheu, his final resting place. The UTM, the party Chilima founded and led with fiery conviction, has declared allegiance to the Nsipe event.

Two memorials, one legacy. But a country left confused.

How did Malawi get here--a nation unable to honour its vice-president with one unified voice?

Government insists "consultations are ongoing," yet the Chilima family says they were already deep in planning when they merely heard of government's intentions. The optics? Disrespect, delay, and disunity.

Political observers are calling it what it is: a manifestation of mistrust between the Chakwera-led administration and UTM--a rift worsened by dissatisfaction with the Commission of Inquiry into the crash. The findings, which ruled out foul play, failed to silence public suspicion or heal emotional wounds.

"This should never have been a contest," says governance analyst Gift Sambo. "It should be a shared moment to honour a leader who gave his life in service, not a power play over venue."

Let's be clear: Saulos Klaus Chilima deserves more than token wreaths and duelling speeches. He deserves a nation united behind his name, his ideals, and his legacy.

If leaders cannot even stand together in mourning, how can they claim to lead in unity?

Enough of the rivalry. Honour Chilima with one voice. One memorial. One Malawi.