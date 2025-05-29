Malawi: Cartel Nation - Simama and Illovo Fingered in Sugar Monopoly Scandal Rocking Malawi

Malawi's worsening sugar shortage has erupted into a full-scale scandal, with the price of the commodity soaring to over K6,000 in some areas--more than double the official K2,700 price. At the center of this crisis is an alleged cartel involving Simama General Dealers and Illovo Sugar Malawi, accused of hoarding sugar, aiding smuggling, inflating prices, and squeezing out small traders.

A Nyasa Times investigation, supported by insider testimony and whistleblower accounts, has uncovered how this collusion may be driving artificial scarcity and fueling public frustration across the country.

According to traders and depot insiders, Simama General Dealers--a logistics partner of Illovo responsible for sugar distribution--has turned its access to the supply chain into a market monopoly. Reports suggest Simama has been given preferential treatment at Illovo's Lilongwe depot, allowing it to reroute sugar meant for public wholesalers into its private warehouses. From there, it is said that the sugar is sold at inflated prices through Simama's own retail outlets and some smuggled outside the country.

"We were told we couldn't buy directly from Illovo, only from Simama," said one Lilongwe-based wholesaler. "That's not free-market capitalism. That's collusion." Some former employees claim sugar deliveries for public distribution were occasionally redirected to fulfill Simama's private orders, leaving other traders empty-handed or forced to buy at higher prices.

Although Illovo denies granting Simama any exclusive dealership status, former depot staff say otherwise. One ex-supervisor told Nyasa Times that Simama "called the shots" when it came to loading schedules and who got access to supplies. The result, according to the source, was a system where Simama could undercut competitors slightly above factory prices--low enough to edge them out of the market.

These tactics resemble classic predatory pricing strategies that mask monopolistic control under the illusion of competitive pricing. Small traders and consumers have borne the brunt, with sugar now treated as a scarce luxury item rather than a household staple.

"This is not just bad business--it's economic sabotage," said one local trade analyst. "The price is going up not because sugar is unavailable, but because access is being deliberately restricted."

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has now stepped in, accusing Illovo of enabling a cartel that includes Simama, Price Worth, Right Price, Chipiku, and Kalaria. In a sharply worded letter to the Minister of Trade and Industry, Vitumbiko Mumba, CDEDI accused Illovo of using a closed distribution network to rig the market and undermine consumer rights. The group is calling for full transparency around how much sugar is being produced, how much is exported, who the authorized distributors are, and why ordinary Malawians are still not allowed to buy sugar directly from Illovo.

"Illovo is holding the entire nation hostage through price manipulation and monopolistic practices," the letter reads. CDEDI has demanded that Minister Mumba immediately convene a national Sugar Indaba to expose the alleged cartel and end its stranglehold over a critical commodity.

Responding to public outcry, Illovo has issued a statement attributing the sugar shortages to two key factors: illegal cross-border trading and weather disruptions. The company says some local traders are diverting sugar to neighboring countries through informal trade routes, causing local shortages despite the release of adequate stock.

"The first reason is informal cross-border trade that has led to sugar being diverted by local traders to neighboring countries. This has created a shortage in some areas of the local market," Illovo said.

Additionally, the company cited weather-related delays in starting the 2025 crushing season at both its Nchalo and Dwangwa estates. Unseasonal rains and poor field conditions have made harvesting difficult, limiting production. However, Illovo insists that the situation is expected to normalize in the coming weeks as weather improves.

Despite this explanation, critics argue that it fails to address the deeper issue--why a handful of distributors seem to control the flow of sugar in Malawi, while small traders and consumers are left to scramble.

Minister Mumba, who visited Illovo's headquarters in Limbe to "understand the situation," has not commented publicly since his visit. His silence is raising further questions about whether regulatory bodies have been compromised or captured by vested interests.

Insiders say that while Illovo continues to deny wrongdoing, the operational reality on the ground tells a different story. "They can say whatever they want, but the sugar trade is run like a closed club," said one source. "If you're not in the circle, you're shut out."

What's emerging is a system that rewards connections over fairness, and secrecy over transparency. Until bold action is taken to dismantle this alleged cartel, Malawians will continue to pay the price--literally and figuratively--for a market designed to benefit a few at the expense of the many.

Nyasa Times will continue following this developing story.