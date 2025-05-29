Zimbabwe: DStv Cuts Ties With MACG's Podcast and Chill

Following a controversial statement about one of South Africa's loved celebrities by Podcast and Chill host Macgyver Mukwevho, popularly known as MacG, Dstv has decided to stop airing the show on its platform.

MacG has been in the hot seat after making a comment about media personality Minnie Dlamini's private part in one of the episodes. However, Dstv did not air the episode in question; it was only aired on the Podcast and Chill channel on YouTube.

Dstv's digital distribution partner, Leading Edge Growth, confirmed to Timeslive that Dstv has removed the popular podcast.

End of an era for MacG

Leading Edge Growth CEO Lufuno Maliavusa gave the confirmation that the show has been pulled.

Citing "To keep our content slate dynamic and engaging, we will continue to make adjustments to our roster. Notably, season one of Podcast and Chill and season one of Awkward Dates are nearing their final episodes in the coming weeks, making way for fresh and exciting content to take their place in these time slots."

This follows after MultiChoice refused to confirm the news of the show's cancellation. The Group only said it "licensed a slate of podcasts" from Leading Edge Growth, which was "responsible for curating the podcast slate, taking into account audience dynamics and content demand."

However, MacG is reportedly "unmoved" by the news, as he is "pursuing other endeavours".

Deputy Minister about MacG's show

The episode that spoke about Dlamini received attention from the Deputy Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Mmapaseka Steve Letsike.

She said MacG's comments were nauseating in their vulgarity and must be regarded as an unconstitutional violation of Dlamini's rights to freedom and security of the person, equality, and human dignity as enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

Letsike wanted MacG to be referred to the Parliament's Portfolio Committee, however, this was declined.

Parliament declines to summon MacG

"I think the majority of members are not in favour of us proceeding as the honorable minister, deputy minister had requested us to do," the committee's chairperson Liezl van der Merwe said.

She pointed out that Dlamini had not approached Parliament nor laid a criminal case.

"I think all of you have touched on this point that if we do decide it is our mandate to proceed with hearing one case of cyber-bullying, it would mean that this portfolio committee would have to extend that to every other person because they cannot be selective in choosing one case."

MacG apologises

MacG has since apologised in one his episodes, saying he never intended to offend anyone.

"I want to apologise, first and foremost, to all the female chillers, and women in general in SA, I might have offended with that comment. That was not the intention. We never say things to offend people," he said.

"I want to extend an invite to Minnie Dlamini to the show. You are more than welcome to come.

"This thing started on the podcast--let's end it on the podcast. She said some things, I said some things. Let's squash it once and for all."

Dlamini to pursue legal recourse

Dlamini said she was hurt and shocked by the comments made about her body and personal life on the podcast.

"Over the past few weeks, I have watched in disbelief and deep pain as my name, body, and dignity were dragged through the mud of public discourse," she said.

She described the remarks made by MacG as "vile, humiliating, and inexcusable".

Dlamini said she is taking legal action to stand up for herself and the dignity of women.