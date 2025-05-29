Nigeria: Guinness World Record - Remi Tinubu Gifts N25m to Autistic Teenager

First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has awarded a N25 million cash gift to 15-year-old autistic artist, Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo Okeke, in recognition of his historic Guinness World Record for the largest art canvas.

Kanyeyachukwu, who set the record in November 2024 with a 12,304-square-meter painting featuring a multicoloured autism ribbon surrounded by emojis, was received by the First Lady at her office in Abuja on Monday.

According to a statement issued by Dr. Nneka Ikem-Anibeze, the First Lady said the N25 million support was a reward for Kanyeyachukwu's artistic brilliance and should be channelled toward his education.

"I read and heard about the young lad and sent for him. I want to thank the parents for loving him," she said. "Mental health challenges occur in many brilliant children. I am aware of the many challenges of autism, and I have written a book to raise awareness."

Senator Tinubu used the moment to urge other parents of children with special needs to focus on their strengths rather than their limitations.

"These special needs children usually have a single interest, so parents should help them push toward their preferred skills and goals," she advised. "Thank you for all your efforts towards helping Kanye win the Guinness World Record. Tuesday is Children's Day, and there couldn't have been a better day than today to recognise Kanye."

The First Lady also showered the teenage artist with gifts and a dummy cheque. At the same time, Kanyeyachukwu presented her with a custom painting and a copy of his Guinness World Record certificate.

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, represented by the Ministry's Permanent Secretary, Dr. Mukhtar Yawale Muhammed, commended the First Lady for promoting youth talents.

"Kanyeyachukwu's journey is a testament to the boundless possibilities that arise when passion meets opportunity," the minister said. "Despite being autistic, his achievement is a beacon of hope for countless young Nigerians aspiring to make their mark in art and culture."

He also credited the First Lady's Renewed Hope Initiative with creating an enabling environment for young Nigerians to thrive, noting that her efforts have bridged the gap between potential and opportunity for many youths nationwide.