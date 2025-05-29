Africa: UN Aims to Transform Urgency Into Action At Nice Ocean Conference

Countries are uniting in the French city of Nice next month to save the marine environment.

The third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC 3) from 9-13 June will bring together Heads of State, scientists, civil society and business leaders around a single goal: to halt the silent collapse of the planet's largest - and arguably most vital - ecosystem.

The ocean is suffocating due to rising temperatures, rampant acidification, erosion of biodiversity, plastic invasion, predatory fishing.

'A state of emergency'

"Our planet's life support system is in a state of emergency," said Li Junhua, head of the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) and the Secretary-General of the upcoming summit.

He insisted that there is still time to change course.

"The future of the ocean is not predetermined. It will be shaped by the decisions and actions that we are making now," Mr. Li said on Tuesday during a press briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

In the eyes of the senior official, UNOC 3 "will not be just another routine gathering."

"We hope that it proves to be the pivotal opportunity to accelerate action and mobilize all stakeholders across the sectors and borders."

World-class conference

More than 50 world leaders are expected on the Côte d'Azur, alongside 1,500 delegates from nearly 200 countries.

The programme includes 10 plenary meetings, 10 thematic roundtables, a blue zone reserved for official delegations, and a series of parallel forums during five days of negotiations.

For France, which is co-hosting the conference alongside Costa Rica, the challenge is clear: to make Nice a historic milestone.

"This is an emergency," declared Jérôme Bonnafont, Permanent Representative of France to the UN, during the press conference.

"An ecological emergency: we are witnessing the deterioration of the quality of the oceans as an environment, as a reservoir of biodiversity, as a carbon sink."

France hopes to make the conference a turning point and the goal "is to produce a Nice agreement that is pro-oceans, as the Paris Agreement 10 years ago now was for the climate."

This agreement will take the form of a Nice Action Plan for the Ocean, a "concise action-oriented declaration," according to Mr. Li, accompanied by renewed voluntary commitments.

Three milestones

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines International Organisations Africa Oceans By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Three events will prepare the ground for UNOC 3.

The One Ocean Science Congress, from 4-6 June, will bring together several thousand researchers. The Summit on Ocean Rise and Coastal Resilience to be held the following day will explore responses to rising sea levels. Finally, the Blue Economy Finance Forum, on 7-8 June in Monaco, will mobilize investors and policymakers.

For Costa Rican Ambassador Maritza Chan Valverde, there is no more time for procrastination.

"We're expecting concrete commitments with clear timelines, budgets and accountability mechanisms. What is different this time around, zero rhetoric, maximum results," she said.

'Transform ambition into action'

The conference's theme Accelerating Action and Mobilizing All Stakeholders to Conserve and Sustainably Use the Ocean will address several topics, ranging from sustainable fishing to marine pollution and the interactions between climate and biodiversity.

"This is our moment to transform ambition into action," Mr. Li concluded, calling for governments, businesses, scientists, and civil society to come together in a common spirit.

He also praised the "visionary leadership" of France and Costa Rica, without whom this large-scale mobilization would not have been possible.

A slogan promoted by Costa Rica seems to sum up the spirit of the summit: "Five days. One ocean. One unique opportunity."