Malawi: Ad989 - Malawians Say Constituency Development Fund Benefits Politicians Most, Should Be Managed By Local Committees

Most citizens familiar with CDF welcome increased funding for community development.

Key findings

Only about four in 10 Malawians (38%) say they have heard of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Among those who are aware of the CDF: o Close to seven in 10 (68%) say the doubling of funding amounts in 2024/2025 was justified. o Almost three-fourths (72%) say MPs or other politicians benefit most from the CDF, 10 times the proportion (7%) who think that ordinary constituents are the primary beneficiaries. o More than half (55%) say the CDF should be discontinued, while 43% want it to be maintained. o An overwhelming majority (91%) say the use of CDF resources should be determined by constituency committees comprising multiple stakeholders rather than MPs alone.

More than four in 10 (43%) say village or area development committees would be best placed to manage local development projects, compared to 25% who would assign this task to MPs.

Since 2006/2007, Malawi's central government has used the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to funnel money to electoral constituencies to support local development needs and reduce poverty at the grassroots level (Nyirenda & Kalyani, 2023; Government of Malawi, 2014; van Zyl, 2010; Tsubura, 2013). During its most recent session, which adjourned in April, Parliament increased the amount given to each constituency by 10%, to 220 million kwacha (about USD 126,500), after doubling the amount a year ago (Longwe, 2025).

While supporters extol the potential of the CDF to promote local development through investments in health care, education, water, agricultural services, security, and electricity, critics voice concerns about poor accountability, corruption, elite capture, and mismanagement of the fund due to limited community involvement in decision-making processes (Mwangi, 2005).

One characteristic of the CDF is that members of Parliament (MPs) have typically exerted strong influence on how the monies are spent, leading some analysts to argue that the CDF benefits MPs more than it does their constituents (Tsubura, 2013; Tshangana, 2010). On 26 May, in a landmark judgement, the Malawian Constitutional Court declared the current arrangement of the CDF - specifically, the involvement of MPs and the voting rights they have enjoyed in managing the fund - unconstitutional (Banda, 2025). It is as yet unclear how this historic ruling will affect future constituency-based projects.

Findings of the most recent Afrobarometer survey reveal that a majority of Malawians are unaware of the CDF, especially in rural areas. Among those who are familiar with the fund, two-thirds welcome the doubling of resources in 2024-2025, but almost three-fourths think MPs and other politicians benefit more from the CDF than ordinary citizens.

A slim majority say the fund should be abolished, but if it continues, virtually all citizens want multiple-stakeholder constituency committees to decide how the monies are used.

Diverson Chirwa Diverson Chirwa is a research intern at the Centre for Social Research, University of Malawi.

Witness Tapani Alfonso Witness Tapani Alfonso is a junior research fellow at the Centre for Social Research at the University of Malawi in Zomba.