Nigeria: Over 200,000 Nigerian Troops, Civilians Served in 41 Peacekeeping Missions - - UN

No fewer than 200,000 Nigerian troops, police, and civilians have served in 41 UN, AU, and ECOWAS missions since 1960, according to UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr. Mohamed M. Malick Fall.

He made this statement yesterday as the United Nations marked 77 years of peace operations and 65 years of Nigeria's contribution to UN peacekeeping operations.

Speaking at UN House in Abuja during the commemoration event themed "Fit for the Future, Building Better Together," Mr. Fall emphasized Nigeria's long-standing commitment to peacekeeping.

"Nigeria has consistently demonstrated strong leadership and dedication in maintaining global peace, from Liberia and Sierra Leone to Darfur and Mali," he stated, praising Nigeria's contributions.

Despite Nigeria's significant role, Mr. Fall noted that the country has paid a heavy price, losing 124 peacekeepers between 1948 and 2015.

The event, which coincided with the UN's 80th anniversary, highlighted modern challenges affecting peacekeeping, including terrorism, violent extremism, cyber warfare, and climate-induced conflicts, demanding innovative strategies and stronger regional partnerships.

Mr. Fall added: "We are witnessing rising conflicts, growing disregard for international law, and geopolitical tensions that often paralyze the UN Security Council," stressing the need for agility, advanced technology, and better coordination in future missions.

He also praised Nigeria for its continued participation in peace operations, stating, "I salute the many Nigerian contingents who have served with distinction across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Today, we celebrate your service and your sacrifice."

Daily Trust reports that currently, over 87,000 uniformed personnel are deployed across 12 global missions, often facing direct threats from armed militias and violent extremists.

Other dignitaries and officials at the event praised Nigeria's continued role in peace operations, calling for renewed commitment to multilateralism despite increasing global skepticism toward collective security efforts.

In his remarks, Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, commended Nigerian troops for serving under the UN Flag with honor and distinction in several conflict zones worldwide.

"Indeed, Nigeria is one of Africa's leading contributors to United Nations peacekeeping operations and a key player in the Committee of Peacekeeping.

"This signifies not just the capacity of our military in contending with evolving threats, but also a testament to our belief that global peace is the responsibility of all countries and stakeholders."

The ceremony concluded with a special parade honoring Nigerian peacekeepers, both past and present, for their sacrifice and service.