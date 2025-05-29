Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Launches National Media Policy, Citing AI's Risks and Opportunities

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has launched the National Media Policy calling for greater accountability in the digital space and safeguards against the challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI) and global tech giants.

In his address at State House today, Mnangagwa described AI as a transformative force that is "undoubtedly revolutionising all aspects of our social and economic sectors," with the media industry squarely in its path.

"Artificial Intelligence has reshaped information gathering, analysis, production, and dissemination. This and other related innovations in science and technology have collectively increased the speed, interactivity and reach of journalism, while also presenting new opportunities and challenges," Mnangagwa said

While recognising the benefits, the President warned that unchecked technological advances could threaten national sovereignty, ethics and democracy--particularly in the Global South, Africa and Zimbabwe.

"The extensive and multi-pronged implications of these developments... have the danger of challenging our respective national sovereignty and democracy," he said.

The newly launched policy seeks to provide a framework for ensuring access to factual, verified, and reliable information, which Mnangagwa said are "important ingredients to accelerate our country's national development agenda."

According to the President, the policy will also address concerns around market dominance, data privacy, misinformation and user rights--key issues in the age of Big Tech.

"There must be ripple benefits from regulating Big-Tech services, including through taxation and fair payment. Digital taxes and fair revenue sharing from all media players should contribute to local economies and content creators," he added.

The policy includes provisions aimed at promoting content diversity, cultural plurality and digital literacy to empower users navigating online environments.

"Our regulatory efforts, content and platform accountability, as well as support for Zimbabwe's independent content ecosystem, will be enhanced," said Mnangagwa.

The launch comes at a time when governments worldwide are grappling with how to manage the growing influence of AI and digital platforms on traditional media and public discourse.