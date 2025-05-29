Zimbabwe: Former MDC Member Implicated in T-Shirt Smuggling Syndicate

Former opposition MDC activist and 2022 by-election aspiring candidate for Harare Central, Norest Marara, has been implicated in a t-shirt smuggling syndicate that prejudiced the State of nearly US$79,000.

According to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, Marara emerged as a key player in a scandal involving the smuggling of 17.6 tonnes of t-shirts disguised as agricultural equipment.

Marara is accused of creating a fake waybill under the guise of a Chinese supplier, fraudulently labeling the shipment as drip irrigation equipment--a category exempt from import duty.

The misrepresentation allowed the syndicate to avoid paying duty and VAT on the cargo, which originated from Slovenia.

The container, imported by Jeed Investments Pvt Ltd, landed in Beira, Mozambique, in February 2025 and was later transported to Harare in March.

The company's representative, Jetro Mavangwa, is already in remand, alongside Pete Ndamba, director of Rufaro Nenyasha PVO which was falsely listed as the recipient.

On 23 April 2025, the fraudulent documents were uploaded into the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) system.

Authorities say four ZIMRA officials facilitated the illegal clearance of the consignment without physical inspection.Two of the officials remain in remand while two others were released on bail.

Marara's role in manipulating shipping documents placed him at the heart of the operation, which involved a 10-member syndicate comprising freight and clearing agents, ZIMRA officials, and company executives.

The smuggled t-shirts were later delivered to Bramfield Farm in Nyabira by Tony Chisuse, who is also in custody.

A further breakthrough in the investigation came on 24 May 2025, when police arrested Perfect Mhlanga at his Westgate residence, where 52 boxes of the contraband were recovered.

Mhlanga, who has since appeared in court, is seeking bail and is scheduled to return to the Harare Magistrates' Court on Friday, 30 May 2025, for a ruling.

The remaining suspects are expected to be arraigned in the coming weeks as ZACC broadens its investigation.