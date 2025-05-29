Zimbabwe: South Africa in Talks With Zimbabwe and Zambia Over DRC Power Line

South Africa's Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe, has announced that the country is in discussions with Zambia and Zimbabwe regarding the possibility of routing an electricity transmission line from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) through their territories.

This line is set to be a crucial part of the ambitious Grand Inga Hydropower Project, a significant energy development on the Congo River.

The project is expected to provide South Africa up to 2,500 megawatts (MW) of electricity, bolstering its energy capacity and contributing to its long-term power stability.

The Grand Inga Hydropower Project is one of the world's most significant planned hydropower developments. Situated on the Congo River in the DRC, the project aims to generate an enormous amount of electricity. South Africa, an important energy consumer in the Southern African region, is particularly interested in importing electricity from the Inga 3 station, the first planned hydropower plant in the Grand Inga series.

In a recent session with Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Portfolio Committee on Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Minister Mantashe addressed questions about South Africa's involvement in the Grand Inga Project and the progress of electricity supply negotiations. Mantashe clarified:

"The Grand Inga project is not ours; it's a DRC project, given to the Spanish and Chinese. We have a right to buy equity in it, which would have to be approved by the DRC. We have not bought that equity, so we can't really pretend to be managing the Inga project. It is not our project. We have committed ourselves to a quantity of electricity South Africa will use, but the project's driving is out of our jurisdiction."

Despite not directly managing it, Mantashe's comments reflect South Africa's ongoing interest in the project. The country aims to secure a reliable and sustainable electricity supply from the Grand Inga Hydropower Project, which is crucial for addressing South Africa's energy crisis.

The proposed electricity transmission line from the DRC will pass through Zimbabwe and Zambia, making these two countries essential partners in the project. Mantashe confirmed that discussions with both nations are ongoing, as the line will cross through their territories to reach South Africa. He stated:

"In the plan for Grand Inga, there is a plan for a transmission line to go through two countries to South Africa, so it is possible. Electricity is not loaded in a truck; it is transmitted through a line that can cross borders. In our discussions, we have explored the possibility of involving Zimbabwe and Zambia, as the transmission line will cross their territory. So, it is possible to get electricity from Grand Inga."

This collaboration would benefit South Africa and provide Zimbabwe and Zambia access to cheaper, renewable electricity, potentially easing their energy shortages.

Despite South Africa's enthusiasm for the Grand Inga project, the matter has not been without controversy. MKP MP Crown Prince Adil Nchabaleng questioned the feasibility of the plan, stating:

"You can't expect to tell us you will power South Africa from the Grand Inga project. Is South Africa discussing a concession to resell in that market concerning the 2,500 MW as an investment partnership? You cannot power South Africa from the Grand Inga project."

In response, Mantashe emphasised that discussions were still underway, underscoring that the transmission line's construction would be crucial for ensuring that the electricity generated by the Grand Inga plants could reach South Africa and the surrounding region.

While South Africa is the primary recipient of the electricity, the Grand Inga project has the potential to offer several benefits for Zimbabwe. As one of the countries through which the transmission line will pass, Zimbabwe stands to gain from improved energy infrastructure, potential energy trade agreements, and an increase in power supply to meet its domestic needs.

Zimbabwe has faced frequent power shortages, partly due to a lack of investment in energy infrastructure and an over-reliance on ageing power plants. The Grand Inga project could provide the country access to cleaner, renewable energy, reducing the reliance on coal-powered plants and mitigating load shedding issues.

The collaboration between South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Zambia on the Grand Inga project highlights the potential for regional energy cooperation in Southern Africa. By sharing resources and working together to harness renewable energy, these countries can create a more stable and sustainable energy grid for the entire region.

When fully operational, the Grand Inga Hydropower Project could become a key driver of economic development in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Zambia. Its success could also serve as a model for future energy collaborations in Africa.