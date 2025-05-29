Zimbabwe: Nestlé Injects U.S.$7 Million Into Zimbabwe Cereal Production

Nestlé has today announced a US$7 million investment to boost its cereal manufacturing capacity in Harare, reinforcing Zimbabwe's position as a key regional hub for breakfast cereal production across Eastern and Southern Africa.

The strategic upgrade, which includes the installation of a fourth roller dryer for Nestlé CEREVITA, is set to increase the factory's output by over 35%, facilitating greater supply to both domestic and export markets, including Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique.

According to Nicole Roos, Managing Director and Chairperson of Nestlé East and Southern Africa Region, the investment is a tangible manifestation of Nestlé's long-term "Africa for Africa" strategy, which prioritizes local manufacturing, sourcing, and talent development to cultivate more self-reliant food systems across the continent.

"This investment is a clear proof point of our Africa for Africa strategy in action." She said.

"It reflects how we are embedding our Virtuous Circle model -- sourcing from local farmers, investing in local talent, manufacturing locally, and exporting regionally. Zimbabwe is not just a market; it is a valued contributor to a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable food system for Africa." She added.

Nestlé Zimbabwe has been a major contributor to the local economy for over six decades, directly and indirectly employing more than 400 people and supporting over 350 local suppliers and smallholder farmers.

The new investment is expected to not only enhance production and export capabilities but also align with Zimbabwe's Vision 2030 and National Development Strategy 1 by promoting industrialization, employment, and food security.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Minister of Industry and Commerce Hon. N.M. Ndhlovu lauded Nestlé's role in revitalizing Zimbabwe's manufacturing sector.

"This momentous occasion signifies yet another milestone in Nestle's journey of resilience, growth and development in Zimbabwe," said Minister Ndhlovu.

"It is not merely an addition to their impressive infrastructure, but a testament to the company's enduring commitment to Zimbabwe."

Khaled Ramadan, Managing Director of Nestlé East Africa, highlighted the broader regional benefits.

"Our brands, like CEREVITA are trusted by families across Southern Africa. With this expansion, we are better equipped to meet rising demand while contributing to stronger local economies, sustainable agriculture, and improved livelihoods." He said.