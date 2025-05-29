Zimbabwe: 'Much Ado About Nothing' - Henry Olonga Laughs Off Citizenship Uproar

Former Zimbabwean cricketer-turned-activist Henry Olonga has found himself in hot water after making recent comments during a BBC interview, during which he spoke candidly about his struggles with Zimbabwean citizenship.

Olonga's statements have drawn sharp criticism from many in Zimbabwe, especially given his status as one of the country's most recognisable sporting figures.

In his interview, Olonga recounted a painful and complex ordeal that left him stateless for nearly a decade. He claimed that Zimbabwean authorities denied him citizenship after his passport expired in 2006, despite previously renouncing his citizenship in Kenya and Zambia, where he was born.

"I was told I was not Zimbabwean and was denied a passport," Olonga stated. "I had no choice but to live without a country for nine years. Zimbabwe decided for me, not the other way around."

Olonga's comments have triggered a backlash, especially from Zimbabweans who view his remarks as slightly against the country. Many are furious that he would speak so negatively about his homeland, and some argue that his comments are unfair given his role as an international sports figure.

"It's disrespectful to talk this way about Zimbabwe. He's been given so much, and now he's acting like this," said one social media user, Anold Mashaya. Another, Prisel Mvududu added, "If he truly loved Zimbabwe, he would've kept quiet about this issue. His bitterness is only adding fuel to the fire."

In response to the uproar, Olonga took to social media to clarify his statements. "I hear a fuss about my citizenship comments on the BBC. Much ado about nothing," he wrote. Seeing as Zimbabwe refused to ratify my citizenship when my passport expired in 2006, even after previously renouncing Kenya and Zambia, they left me stateless for 9 years. It was ultimately not my decision, and I would have happily remained a Zimbo. But I am law-abiding, so I am shut out by the rules. According to their rules, I am not allowed to be a dual national, so technically I am no longer Zimbabwean."

Olonga also took the opportunity to respond to the online criticism, urging Zimbabweans to focus on spreading positivity rather than negativity. "Some people online ought to learn how to radiate good vibes -- too much negativity and toxicity. Spread more love, the Almighty will be pleased," he concluded.

The controversy surrounding Olonga's statements has raised more profound questions about Zimbabwe's complex legal and political landscape regarding citizenship, dual nationality, and the rights of its diaspora. His case highlights the challenges many Zimbabweans face living abroad, caught in the bureaucratic web of inconsistent policies and regulations.

While Olonga has clarified his stance, the debate continues to simmer. For many Zimbabweans, the issue is less about the specifics of Olonga's citizenship and more about the perceived disloyalty of a figure who once stood as a proud country representative. Others, however, sympathise with his plight, seeing his struggle emblematic of broader issues within Zimbabwe's immigration policies.