Uganda: No, Detained Ugandan Politician Kizza Besigye Not Released From Prison

No, detained Ugandan politician Kizza Besigye not released from prison

IN SHORT: A viral TikTok video claims that veteran Ugandan opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye has been released from prison. However, the images used are old, and he remains in detention.

On 10 May 2025, a video was posted on TikTok with the caption: "Finally Dr Kizza Besigye is out of martial prison chilling with Winnie, Kizza 'wife'."

The video features two images: one of Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye shaking hands with a woman near a parked car and another of the front page of Kenya's Daily Nation from 21 November 2024. The front page Besigye's arrest by Ugandan authorities in Kenya.

The video's description reads: "Finally Ugandan opposition chief Dr. Kizza Kifefe Besigye can enjoy the breeze of the nation he pledges his allegiance to. He is out of martial prison alive. May he recover quickly."

It has attracted over 800,000 views and more than 14,000 likes.

Besigye's arrest and ongoing detention

Dr Kizza Besigye, a prominent Ugandan opposition figure and four-time presidential candidate, was abducted in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, on 16 November 2024 while attending a book launch. He was then taken to Uganda, where he was charged with the illegal possession of firearms and treachery, offences that carry harsh sentences, including the death penalty.

Besigye, 68, was initially tried in a military court, but a supreme court ruling on 31 January 2025 declared the trial of civilians in military courts unconstitutional. A few months later, the Ugandan parliament passed a controversial bill that would allow military courts to try civilians.

Besigye used to be a personal doctor for Museveni, who has been in power since 1986.

Besigye has remained in detention since his arrest, with several bail applications being denied. His continued imprisonment has sparked protests and calls for his release from human rights organisations and political supporters.

The TikTok video claims that Besigye was released from prison on 10 May. But is this claim accurate? We checked.

Misleading use of old images

A reverse image search reveals that the photo of Dr Besigye with the woman dates back to 2 May 2018. It was initially posted by opposition parliamentarian Winnie Kiiza on her social media platforms, thanking the people of Rukungiri for their support during the nomination of Muzanira Betty as a woman representative candidate.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Winnie Kiiza is not to be confused with Besigye's wife, Winnie Byanyima.

This shows that the photo was taken long before Besigye's 2024 arrest and cannot be used as proof that he is free in May 2025.

There is also no credible evidence to support the claim that Dr Besigye has been released from prison. Instead, news reports indicate he is still in detention. On 19 May, Besigye's newly formed political party, the People's Front for Freedom, called for his immediate and unconditional release, noting he would mark six months in detention on 20 May.

Besigye is held at Luzira, which is a civilian prison, not a military one. His next hearing is scheduled for 29 May.

The TikTok video claiming that Dr Kizza Besigye was released from prison by 10 May 2025 is false.