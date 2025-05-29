Addis Abeba- Senior doctors working in hospitals across several regions of the country have reported being under "severe work pressure" due to the ongoing nationwide strike by health professionals, warning that "patients are not receiving the necessary services" and that the situation "cannot continue" for more than a week if left unresolved.

The strike, which began on 13 May after the government failed to respond to a 12-point demand, has entered its third week. Striking workers are demanding improved pay, better working conditions, and protection of their rights.

Senior physicians who spoke to Addis Standard on condition of anonymity described increasing workloads and worsening conditions that are putting both patients and staff at risk.

A senior physician at Black Lion Specialized Hospital said he is currently handling a large number of emergency cases alone. "I just finished my night shift," he explained, adding, "I worked the previous night at a private hospital, and today I'm back here. We are under intense pressure."

He said being alone in the emergency department has left patients untreated. "I was the only doctor on duty," he said. "I watched patients suffer--patients who could have recovered if they had received timely attention."

He warned that the strain is unsustainable. "No one knows how long this can go on," he said. "But if it continues, we will reach a point where we cannot carry on, and that will put patients in greater danger."

At Wachemo University Nigist Eleni Mohammed Memorial Comprehensive Specialized Hospital, another senior doctor said that although they are attempting to maintain services, the pressure is mounting. "Doctors at the hospital have joined the strike," he said. "We are trying to manage the gap, but the conditions are extremely difficult."

He added, "If there is even a small issue in the emergency department, the outcome could be serious. That's the only area we are trying to keep going, but medicine is collaborative work--it cannot be done alone."

He explained, "Having one doctor in the emergency department is not enough. There might be patients who need surgery or intensive care, but all I can do now is schedule appointments."

The doctor, who also has academic duties, said this dual responsibility is affecting patient care. "As university staff, we are expected to teach and provide clinical services," he said. "But now, patients are not getting the care they need."

"This situation is extremely difficult," he continued. "We all want it to be resolved. Medicine is a team effort. From sanitation staff to specialists, everyone has a role. If even one part is missing, everything is disrupted."

He added, "There is no such thing as one professional managing while others don't. We always work with the patient's best interest in mind. To do that, we need full teams. All health professionals want to return to work--but only once their demands are addressed."

At the University of Gondar Comprehensive Specialized Hospital, another senior doctor said that many services previously offered are no longer available. "The hospital is open just to avoid being called closed," he told Addis Standard.

He described how emergency care is now limited. "We triage patients using red and yellow codes to determine severity," he said. "But tests and assessments that were routine--like taking blood pressure or other basic exams--are no longer being done."

He said the entire system is under strain. "The patient, their family, and the doctor are all in a very difficult position," he noted. "If it continues like this, we cannot last more than a week. The pressure is just too much."

According to him, even essential procedures are being missed. "Previously, we would record patients' vital signs and medical history," he explained. "Now, even that is not happening. Senior doctors are covering emergency shifts for 24 hours. Our strength is being depleted."

"This should be resolved through discussion," he said. "Only then can we return to regular service."

Amnesty International has previously urged Ethiopian authorities to "urgently engage in negotiations" with healthcare professionals participating in the nationwide strike and to "unconditionally release those detained," cautioning that the ongoing work stoppage has "severely restricted patients' right to access healthcare" across the country.