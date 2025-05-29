Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Declares Sebakwe River Accident a National Disaster As Police Name Victims

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared the horrific road traffic accident that claimed 12 lives along the Harare-Bulawayo highway a national disaster.

The fatal collision occurred on Monday at the 200-kilometre peg near Sebakwe River in the Midlands Province, the accident involved a public transport vehicle and a haulage truck.

In a statement, President Mnangagwa said he had learnt of the tragedy with a very heavy heart, lamenting the lives lost as yet another grim statistic in what he termed the "needless toll" on the country's roads.

"The deadly incident adds yet another grim statistic to the needless toll which reckless driving levies on our people and our Nation. While I am pleased that the Zimbabwe Republic Police is moving speedily towards a full deployment of high-end technologies for traffic management, and for curbing waywardness on our roads, more still has to be done to arrest the ever-spiraling fatalities we face as a Nation.

"The duty for safe traffic conduct squarely falls on all road users. The responsibility to call out reckless road-users includes the general public who should support our law enforcement agencies to tame what in essence has become a traffic jungle." Mnangagwa said

As part of the government's response, Mnangagwa has directed that the crash be declared a national disaster.

"My heart goes out to families that have lost their loved ones in this horrific accident. Equally, I wish speedy recovery to all those nursing injuries from the incident. I have since directed the responsible arms of my government to declare this traffic accident a national disaster. This crucial legal step paves the way for Government to move in and take all-round responsibility for the interment of all those who perished in the accident, and for support to those hospitalised," said Mnangagwa

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi has released the names of eight of the 12 victims whose identities have been confirmed by their families. The named victims are James Ncube (23), Marvellous Mapanzure (20), Emilly Mpofu Mucheuki (25), Joshua Muza (35), Reward Nyatsongo (28), Farai Bisendi (47), Emmanuel Mangomana (21) and Maria Jasi (43).

The bodies of four female victims are yet to be identified, pending notification of their next of kin.