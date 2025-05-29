South Africa: Eastern Cape Man Dies in Police Custody

Family claims police tortured Bkeki Nkisi. IPID is investigating.

A man from Flagstaff, Eastern Cape died in police custody last week.

His family says that before he was taken into custody, he was beaten and tortured.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) says it is investigating a death in police custody.

The family of a man who died in police custody in Flagstaff, Eastern Cape is demanding answers. They were told he died of an asthma attack. But his sister says he had no prior history of asthma.

Last Wednesday, Bheki Nkisi was arrested by heavily armed police officers in his home, according to his sister Khujulwa Mkhovane. He was tortured and beaten before being taken to the police station, she says. She has laid a complaint with the police, informing the police of what she saw, and received a case number.

Police spokesperson Majola Nkohli confirmed that a case has been opened and said the matter has been referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) for investigation. Nkohli did not comment on why Nkisi was arrested.

IPID spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said IPID is investigating a death in police custody.

Mkhovane alleges that two police officers wearing balaclavas knocked on their door looking for Nkisi. They put a gun to Nkisi's neck, grabbed him by the testicles, dragged him to a room and locked the door.

"We could hear from outside that they were beating him. He was crying. They asked him to give them his gun but Bheki kept on saying that he does not have a gun. I could tell that they were suffocating him, because one minute you would hear him crying or responding to them, the next he would be quiet for some time," said Mkhovane.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mkhovane's other brother kicked in the door, after which the police officers started shooting in the air and pointing guns at them, Mkhovane said.

She says Nkisi was bleeding and could not walk when he was dragged outside. "They then started shooting towards his legs ... he just lay there, not moving."

The police officers then took Nkisi with them to Mtontsasa Police Station, telling the family if they find that he does not have a gun, they would return him the next morning, she says.

Asked about the torture allegations, IPID spokesperson Suping said: "Normally in incidents like these, there is a lot that would be said, hence it is important that IPID conduct its own investigation to determine what happened."

The next morning, Mkhovane says, her mother and brother went to the police station to see Nkisi. Police confirmed that he was in custody but they were not allowed to see him.

"When they asked why he was arrested, the cop told them that they found a bullet in his pocket," she said.

They were told he would appear in court the following Monday.

But a few hours later, police officers came to their house and said that Nkisi had died in hospital of asthma.

"Since Thursday, we have been demanding answers from the police with no proper answers," said Mkhovane. She says Nkisi did not have any history of asthma.

The incident has angered the community. Last Friday, more than 100 people marched to Mtontsasa Police Station demanding an explanation for Nkisi's death and for the police to pay for Nkisi's funeral.