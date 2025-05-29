Tanzania Alerts Social Media Managers As Cybersecurity Cases Escalate

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian government's Spokesperson and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Gerson Msigwa, has urged government employees managing official social media accounts to be more vigilant and involve ICT experts so as to gain knowledge on how to implement security measures on those platforms.

The PS made the call when opening a cyber-security training session organized by the ICT Unit of the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports for the ministry's staff adding that over 90 percent of the negative impacts of internet misuse is due to lack of awareness and knowledge on how to safely use digital platforms.

Elaborating, Mr Msigwa noted that many users of digital platforms fail to take basic security precautions to protect their accounts, such as regularly changing confidential login information.

"With this, all government institutions and agencies should conduct regular cyber security training to their staff for the protection of government systems and other sensitive information," he said.

Moreover, the Permanent Secretary said that the government has taken various steps to ensure cyber security, including the enactment of laws aimed at curbing reckless use of the internet.