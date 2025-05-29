Tanzania Alerts Social Media Managers As Cybersecurity Cases Escalate

22 May 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian government's Spokesperson and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Gerson Msigwa, has urged government employees managing official social media accounts to be more vigilant and involve ICT experts so as to gain knowledge on how to implement security measures on those platforms.

The PS made the call when opening a cyber-security training session organized by the ICT Unit of the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports for the ministry's staff adding that over 90 percent of the negative impacts of internet misuse is due to lack of awareness and knowledge on how to safely use digital platforms.

Elaborating, Mr Msigwa noted that many users of digital platforms fail to take basic security precautions to protect their accounts, such as regularly changing confidential login information.

"With this, all government institutions and agencies should conduct regular cyber security training to their staff for the protection of government systems and other sensitive information," he said.

Moreover, the Permanent Secretary said that the government has taken various steps to ensure cyber security, including the enactment of laws aimed at curbing reckless use of the internet.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.