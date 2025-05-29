Tanzania Warns Firms Still Producing Banned Plastic Bags

Dodoma — THE government has issued a stern warning to individuals and companies still involved in the illegal production and distribution of banned plastic bags to intensify enforcement measures and legal action against offenders.

Minister of State in the Vice President's Office (Union and Environment), Eng. Hamad Yussuf Masauni made the remarks on Tuesday in Dodoma while delivering the government's official statement ahead of World Environment Day celebrations.

This year's national commemoration will culminate in Dodoma, with President Samia Suluhu Hassan expected to officiate as the guest of honor.

Eng. Masauni expressed concern over the growing use of plastic packaging materials, particularly a type known as "tubings," which are being used as carrying bags and packaging despite failing to meet standards set by the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS).

"The government will continue conducting surprise inspections in factories, unlicensed manufacturing sites, and markets to identify and take action against all those involved in the illegal plastic trade," he said.

The minister directed the National Environment Management Council (NEMC), local government authorities, and other public institutions to step up enforcement and ensure full compliance with the plastic ban introduced in June 2019.

The ban, which outlaws the production, importation, distribution, and use of plastic bags, has been instrumental in reducing environmental pollution across the country.

Eng. Masauni urged the public to adhere to the ban and embrace alternative, eco-friendly bags that are now readily available at affordable prices nationwide.

"Let me remind fellow Tanzanians to follow government guidelines and completely abandon plastic bags in favor of sustainable alternatives," he emphasized.

He added that the government is continuing to educate the public on the dangers of plastic pollution while promoting the private sector's role in producing environmentally friendly alternatives.