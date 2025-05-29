Tanzania, Japan Sign MOU to Construct Kidney Transplant Facility in Dodoma

27 May 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Osaka, Japan — THE Benjamin Mkapa Hospital, the University of Dodoma, and Japan's Tokushukai Medical Corporation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the construction of a state-of-the-art kidney transplant center and specialist training facility in Dodoma.

The agreement, valued at over 28bn/-, will see the facility established at Benjamin Mkapa Zonal Referral Hospital, making it the largest kidney transplant center in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The signing took place on Monday in Osaka, Japan, during the Tanzania-Japan Business, Investment, and Tourism Forum.

The event was witnessed by Tanzania's Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, and forms part of the country's broader engagement in the ongoing World Expo Osaka 2025.

Speaking after the signing, Prof. Abel Makubi, Executive Director of Benjamin Mkapa Hospital, described Tokushukai as a long-standing partner in Tanzania's healthcare development.

"This new MoU establishes a center of excellence in kidney transplantation, serving not only Tanzania but the entire Sub-Saharan region," said Prof. Makubi.

He said construction of the center is expected to begin later this year and be completed within three years.

Prof. Makubi added that the government is committed to supporting key aspects of the project to ensure timely delivery.

