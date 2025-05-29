Egypt: Cabinet Approves Holding 'Treasures of the Pharaohs' in Rome

The Egyptian cabinet under Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly approved several important decisions, including holding an exhibition titled "Treasures of the Pharaohs" in Rome, Italy, from October 24, 2025, to May 3, 2026, excluding packing, transportation, and shipping periods.

This decision came in response to a request from Mondo Mostre, the Italian international exhibitions organizer.

Egypt will display 130 archaeological artifacts, including 108 pieces from the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, two artifacts from the Luxor Museum, and 20 pieces unearthed by the Egyptian mission in the West Bank of Luxor.

The Cabinet also approved a draft decision to issue a non-circulating commemorative silver coin with a denomination of 25 Egyptian pounds, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

Another draft decision was approved to issue a non-circulating silver commemorative coin of 50 Egyptian pounds to mark the golden jubilee of Zagazig University.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved a contract between the Egyptian Tax Authority and tax solutions technology company E-Tax to provide technical support services and develop applications required for the authorities various missions and responsibilities.

