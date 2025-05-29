Namibia: President Urges Ovaherero, Nama Communities to Accept Remembrance Day

28 May 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has urged Namibians to avoid division due to different views on Genocide Remembrance Day.

She said this on Wednesday during the commemoration of the first Genocide Remembrance Day at Parliament Gardens in Windhoek.

"I urge Namibians at large to avoid anything that would bring division among ourselves,"she said.

She also urged both the Nama and Ovaherero people to accept the day as arriving at such a decision was not easy and government did its best to include all parties.

Her call comes after some traditional leaders of the descendents rejected the day, calling it a government-initiated day.

She said the genocide is a dark part of Namibia's history and must be remembered for current and future generations.

She said the day brings hope to all Namibians and shared responsibilities.

"We should therefore foster our patriotism for inclusitvity for all Namibians," she said.

She said she wants to lead a united nation and not divided, and that Namibia must be united to forge ahead.

The president also said progress has been made so far in the genocide reparation negotiations, but that the German and Namibian governments are yet to come to a final agreement.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.