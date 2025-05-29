Namibia: President Urges Ovaherero, Nama Communities to Accept Remembrance Day

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has urged Namibians to avoid division due to different views on Genocide Remembrance Day.

She said this on Wednesday during the commemoration of the first Genocide Remembrance Day at Parliament Gardens in Windhoek.

"I urge Namibians at large to avoid anything that would bring division among ourselves,"she said.

She also urged both the Nama and Ovaherero people to accept the day as arriving at such a decision was not easy and government did its best to include all parties.

Her call comes after some traditional leaders of the descendents rejected the day, calling it a government-initiated day.

She said the genocide is a dark part of Namibia's history and must be remembered for current and future generations.

She said the day brings hope to all Namibians and shared responsibilities.

"We should therefore foster our patriotism for inclusitvity for all Namibians," she said.

She said she wants to lead a united nation and not divided, and that Namibia must be united to forge ahead.

The president also said progress has been made so far in the genocide reparation negotiations, but that the German and Namibian governments are yet to come to a final agreement.