Namibia: Road to Presidency Was Long and Bumpy - Nandi-Ndaitwah

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says her ascent to Namibia's highest office was "long and bumpy" and shaped by a male-dominated political landscape.

Speaking at a recent public lecture during her first official presidential visit to Tanzania, Nandi-Ndaitwah reflected on the challenges she faced as a woman in politics, revealing that her proximity to the top leadership of the ruling Swapo party often felt like a paradox.

"I have to tell you ... the closer I am to the party top leadership is the furthest I have been," Nandi-Ndaitwah told the lecture at the University of Dar es Salaam last week Wednesday.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said she began her political journey at the age of 14. Prior to Namibia's independence, Nandi-Ndaitwah held several roles within Swapo. Following independence, she served in multiple ministerial positions.

In 2017, she was elected Swapo vice president, became Namibia's first female president in 2024 and was elected president of Swapo in 2025.

"While the above may be seen as self-praising, that is the reality of my long and bumpy journey to reach where I am today," Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said deep gender disparities have characterized Namibian politics for decades.

"For 65 years, Swapo as an organisation I grew up in has been dominated by men. The same is true for the 35 years of our independence," she said.

"But my strength has been in the middle-leadership and the general party members. We have worked so closely and they have empowered me and became my compass as a young person coming from rural Namibia," Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

She urged women leaders to not be in competition with their male counterparts, but also not lag behind in the 21st century.

"We must also be seen as willing to exercise our equal rights and responsibilities. We must not wait to be wheelbarrowed into the positions of power and responsibilities," Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

She said it is now time for women to prove to their communities, countries, Africa and the world that they are as capable as anybody else and they can occupy high administrative and political positions.

"It must be underscored that the Southern African Development Community, the African Union, the United Nations and many other regional and international organisations have put in place measures to facilitate women taking up leadership positions, thus enabling women to participate fully in decision-making," Nandi-Ndaitwah said.