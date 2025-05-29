Liberia: Ngafuan Elected Chair of AfDB Constituency 15

The Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan has been elected Chair of Constituency 15 of the African Development Bank (AfDB), a grouping of African states comprising Liberia, Ghana, the Gambia, Sierra Leone, and Sudan.

The election took place during the 2025 Constituency Annual Meetings, held on the margins of the ongoing AfDB Annual Meetings in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

Minister Ngafuan will serve a three-year term, officially assuming leadership of the Constituency on August 1, 2025. He succeeds Sierra Leone's Finance Minister, Sheku A.F. Bangura. His role is to Chair Constituency meetings, ensuring that the needs and concerns of the bloc claim the attention of the Bank's executive leadership.

Elections for the Constituency Chairmanship are mere formalities in multilateral institutions such as the AfDB, the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund. They ensure that each member state within the bloc takes a turn leading the group, on a rotating basis. Because the latter two institutions have a much wider membership, they tend to lump developing countries especially into larger regional blocs of at least 10 or 20 states.

Meanwhile, countries that are net contributors to these institutions -- such as the United States and the many European powerhouses -- each stand alone.

The AfDB, by contrast, offers each of its 54 African members a greater presence by dividing them into 18 blocs of three or more countries (the Bank also has Constituency blocs for non-African members). Hence, news of a Liberian Finance Minister being elected to lead a constituency occurs far more often at the AfDB than at the World Bank or IMF.

Constituency Chairpersons also oversee the work of their bloc's Executive Director (ED) and corps of Alternate EDs. Candidates for these posts are nominated by their governments and appointed through a competitive process by the AfDB. EDs sit on the Bank's Board of Directors, overseeing strategy and corporate governance, on behalf of their constituents.

Their Alternates assist in policy and economic analysis, and support the ED in advocating for member states as they push loans and projects through the Bank's approval processes. These professionals, preferably economists, financial experts or similar, must each hail from any of the bloc's other member states.

That said, as one Liberian assumes a lead role in Constituency 15, another steps down. Mr. Rufus N. Darkortey, a distinguished Liberian public servant, will conclude his tenure as ED of Constituency 15 on August 1st.

Speaking at the Constituency meeting on the margins of the AfDB Annual Meetings, Darkortey thanked member states for their trust and support, which he said defined his tenure.

"Over the past three years, your confidence elevated our Constituency's voice in the governance and programming of the Bank," he said. "Your collective leadership redefined what is possible when countries act in unity."

Mr. Darkortey offered special recognition to former President George Manneh Weah for nominating him for the role in 2022. He then thanked current President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, for his "ongoing support, guidance, and leadership throughout my service as Executive Director."

Under Darkortey's leadership, the Constituency strengthened its engagement in AfDB's strategic initiatives, increased its influence in policy making, and enhanced regional cooperation and visibility within the Bank, he added.

Minister Ngafuan, speaking on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia, commended Mr. Darkortey for his exemplary service. "Mr. Darkortey represented Liberia and the Constituency with distinction, as reflected in the strong support and commendations he received from member countries" he said.

As the Constituency transitioned to a new leadership, incoming Chair Ngafuan expressed confidence in the continued success and unity of Constituency 15 in advancing Africa's development agenda through the African Development Bank.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Minister Ngafuan's election as Chairperson of Constituency 15 of the AfDB brings to two the number of AfDB-related organs he chairs. On the sidelines of the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings held in Washington, DC, USA in April this year, the Liberian Finance Minister was elected Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Conditions of Service for Elected Officers of the AfDB.

Meanwhile, Minister Ngafuan has been invited by the AfDB to serve as one of the panelists at a knowledge event on "Building Effective Institutions in Africa for Harnessing Capital for Development" to be held on Friday, May 30, 2025.

Minister Ngafuan will join Ivorian Finance Minister Mrs. Niale Kaba and the Minister of Finance of Saudi Arabi, Dr. Ryadh M. Alkhareif, and three other distinguished panelists at this knowledge event aimed at discussing innovative approaches to support member states of the AfDB to implement frameworks that boost governance systems to leverage and attract capital as well as identify the type of institutions and institutional reforms needed to better harness capital for development.