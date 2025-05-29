Namibia: Genocide Legacy Fails to Reflect 'Bushmen' History - Activist

The San community has called for more recognition of their historical suffering, accusing the government and society of selective remembrance in genocide commemoration efforts.

In a statement issued on the inaugural Genocide Remembrance Day on Wednesday, Tsumkwe-based community activist Calvin Kazibe said the San people, often referred to as the Bushmen, faced severe atrocities during colonial rule, including violent repression, displacement, and cultural erasure.

He referenced historical records from South Africa's occupation of Namibia, which reportedly included hunting permits that allowed farmers to legally kill at least one Bushman annually.

"However, their suffering is often overshadowed by the more prominent narratives surrounding the Nama and Herero people, who also experienced significant genocide and violence at the hands of German colonial forces," Kazibe said.

He added that this selective remembrance can stem from various factors, including political agendas, the quest for national identity, and the need to unify certain groups within Namibia's post-colonial context.

"The emphasis on the Nama and Herero experiences may serve to foster a cohesive national narrative that resonates more strongly with contemporary political movements, while the Bushmen's history might be seen as more complicated or less recognisable within that framework," Kazibe said.

He said the marginalisation of the San people's experiences in official history affects not only their representation in public memory, but also their current socio-political status and rights.

"Efforts to rectify this selective memory could include advocating for educational curricula that incorporate the voices and histories of the Bushmen, as well as incorporating their narratives into public commemorations and memorials," Kazibe said.