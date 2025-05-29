Rwanda: Kwibuka 31 - Mount Kigali University Holds 'Never Again' Ceremony

In solemn remembrance of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, the Mount Kigali University community gathered for Kwibuka 31 to honour the memory of over one million lives lost, and to reaffirm their commitment to the 'Never Again' call.

The event, held in collaboration with the university's Igitego Family, brought together students, staff, and leadership. It was also attended by the Vice-Chancellor of Mount Kenya University, Prof. Deogratius Jaganyi.

The commemoration began with a visit to the Kigali Genocide Memorial, where members of the university laid a wreath at the final resting place of more than 250,000 victims. This symbolic act of remembrance set the tone for the day's events, reminding participants of the tragic cost of hatred and the enduring strength of survival.

Speaking during the event, Mount Kigali University Vice-Chancellor, Dr Martin Kimemia, acknowledged the resilience of Genocide survivors and the country's profound journey of healing and reconciliation.

"We acknowledge the resilience of the survivors. Rwanda has walked a long path of healing and reconciliation, and we are part of that journey," he said.

Dr Kimemia emphasised that Kwibuka is not just a remembrance but also a moment of reflection and responsibility.

"The purpose of our gathering today is to unite as we remember. We are here to pay respect to the victims and honour the memory of over one million lives lost. We also reaffirm our solidarity with the survivors."

He called upon students to actively learn from survivor testimonies, urging them to become guardians of peace and truth.

"Young men and women, please listen to the testimonies. Learn from them and say with conviction: Never Again, in our nation, in our generation."

Highlighting the role of academic institutions, Dr Kimemia noted that universities were essential spaces for fostering critical thinking and moral responsibility.

"As a university, our role is not only to remember but also to encourage critical thinking about our history. Kwibuka helps us come to terms with the truth of our past, and that's an important part of education."

"I call on all students to resist genocide ideology, hate speech, and discrimination in all forms and colours. Let us stand for compassion, integrity, and civic responsibility."

President of Ibuka in Kicukiro District, Felix Kabandana, commended Mount Kigali University for instilling the values of unity and reconciliation in its students.

"Kwibuka is a good time for us at Ibuka to show survivors they are not alone in their grief. It is also a moment to restore the value and dignity that were stolen from the victims before they were killed," he said.

He further emphasised that the period of remembrance is also an opportunity to replace hatred with love, and to appreciate the bravery of those who stopped the Genocide, adding: "We appreciate the government's efforts to reintegrate communities, restore dignity to survivors, and ensure justice for the victims."

Division Manager for Corporate Services in Kicukiro District, Murenzi Donatien, added: "Kwibuka isn't about keeping a grudge. It's about learning from our past and taking the right precautions. The existence of institutions like Mount Kigali University is proof of the brighter future we are building together."

The President of Mount Kigali University's Igitego Family, Chelsea Ntamvutsa, highlighted the role of the youth in building a united nation.

"As young people, we must carry the torch of remembrance. We must be the generation that chooses peace, truth, and unity over hatred and division. Kwibuka is not only a moment of sorrow, but a call to action. We remember so we can protect the future. Let our actions reflect the lessons of the past."