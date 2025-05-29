Zimbabwe: Tagwirei-Led Land Tenure Committee a Coterie of Looters - Mawarire

LATE President Robert Mugabe's spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire has come out in support of a constitutional court application by disgruntled war veterans who are challenging the legality of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Lands Tenure Implementation Committee.

The Committee, led by businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei, seeks to establish freehold on agricultural land despite clear constitutional provisions placing its ownership in the State.

According to war veterans, the committee has been demanding payments of an unclear nature from beneficiaries of the country's Land Reform Programme, with some being ordered to pay as much as US$1.5 million.

War veterans want the committee declared unlawful and for it to let all land issues be dealt with by the constitutionally mandated Land Commission.

Speaking on SABC's Channel Africa, in support of the court application, Mawarire described the committee as a quartet of looters and Mnangagwa's land barons.

"The President's attempt to introduce freehold land ownership is a huge departure from the provisions of the constitution and the overarching objective of the liberation struggle, which was to deal with private ownership of land," said Mawarire.

"We have a President who does not respect the constitution for which he was sworn in to uphold.

"In the event that the President has abrogated his responsibilities and has actually, in this case, started to behave like a land baron, then the war veterans are duty-bound to step in and offer those checks and balances that the opposition can no longer do.

"They have launched a constitutional court application in order to put a stop to this madness that is being presided over by the President and his coterie of looters.

"If you look at the whole scheme, this is a parallel structure formed by the President outside the provision of the constitution."

Section 296, Section 297 and Section 72 of the Zimbabwean constitution confirm State ownership of all agricultural land, confirm the role of the Land Commission and further cancel all existing title deeds for it.

Mawarire, who has been very vocal, not just about the land issue but Mnangagwa's attempts to unconstitutionally stay in power beyond his two terms up to 2030, said the fact that war veterans were now confronting Zanu PF themselves indicated an absence of opposition politicians.

After close to two decades of keeping Zanu PF on its toes, the MDC, now led by Douglas Mwonzora, is a shell of its former glory. The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), once headed by Nelson Chamisa, was hijacked by self-styled secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu and has since been singing in favour of Mnangagwa's term extension.

Chamisa withdrew from the party and announced a sabbatical.

"It is actually an indication that we no longer have opposition politics in the country, that is why you find war veterans have stepped in to provide checks and balances.