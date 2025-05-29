Africa: Professor Mohamed Yakub Janabi Appointed WHO Regional Director for Africa

Professor Mohamed Yakub Janabi was appointed World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa at a special session of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa held today, 18 May 2025, in Geneva, ahead of the World Health Assembly. The special session of the Regional Committee at which Member States of the WHO African Region nominated the next Regional Director was agreed and convened following the sudden and untimely death in November 2024 of Dr Faustine Ndugulile, who had been nominated Regional Director by the seventy-fourth session of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa. The other candidates were Dr. N'da Konan Michel Yao (proposed by Ivory Coast), Dr. Mohamed Lamine Dramé (proposed by Guinea) and Professor Moustafa Mijiyawa (proposed by Togo). Professor Janabi's name will be submitted for appointment to the 157th session of the WHO Executive Board, which will be held on 28 and 29 May 2025 in Geneva. The new Regional Director will take office following appointment by the Executive Board for a five-year term, renewable once.

Geneva — The World Health Organization (WHO) Executive Board today appointed Professor Mohamed Yakub Janabi as Regional Director of WHO African Region following his nomination during a Special Session of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa held on 18 May 2025 in Geneva, Switzerland.

"I offer my warm congratulations to Professor Mohamed Yakub Janabi, and to the government and people of the United Republic of Tanzania, on your appointment by the Executive Board as Regional Director for Africa," said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "We are grateful for your leadership and experience as we work together to navigate the challenges we face, and position our Organization to be stronger, more sustainable and more effective, using the current crisis as an opportunity."

Professor Janabi expressed gratitude and pledged to intensify efforts to improve the health of the people of the African Region.

"It is with profound humility and a deep sense of responsibility that I accept the honour of serving as the new Regional Director for Africa. I'm deeply honoured and sincerely grateful for the trust and confidence you have placed in me," said Professor Janabi. "Strengthening the foundation of WHO's work in the region remains a core priority for me. By aligning every action we take with country priorities we can deliver measurable, lasting impact that transforms lives."

A prominent cardiologist, health strategist and global health diplomat, Professor Janabi has dedicated his career to strengthening health systems, advancing equitable care, and championing innovation and collaboration to improve health outcomes in Africa.

Professor Janabi will lead WHO's work in supporting the 47 Member States of the African Region in their efforts to improve the health and well-being of the population. Along with partners, WHO in Africa works across a range of areas -- from health system strengthening, to disease prevention and emergency response -- to promote, protect and provide health for all.

His term begins on 30 June 2025 for the next five years and is eligible for reappointment once. He succeeds Dr Matshidiso Moeti, who led WHO in the African Region since 2015.