Sudan On the Brink of a Public Health Catastrophe As Cholera Death Toll Mounts

KHARTOUM - War-torn Sudan is facing an impending public health disaster, with the rapid spread of cholera and other deadly diseases threatening to claim thousands of lives. The International Rescue Committee (IRC) and other humanitarian organizations are raising the alarm, calling the situation "catastrophic and deteriorating by the hour."

Sudan's Ministry of Health reported that in just one week, at least 172 people have died from cholera -- a preventable but deadly bacterial infection that spreads through contaminated water and food. The majority of these new cases were recorded in Khartoum, the capital, where ongoing conflict and infrastructure collapse have rendered basic health and sanitation services nearly nonexistent.

The sharp rise in cholera cases comes amid unrelenting conflict that has engulfed Sudan since April 2023, when tensions between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) exploded into open warfare. The result:

Hospitals destroyed or abandoned

Clean water supplies contaminated

Electricity cut off to water treatment facilities

Millions of civilians displaced

Emergency health systems overwhelmed

Medical sources and local media report that drone strikes and aerial bombardments have knocked out key water purification plants, especially in Khartoum. With no access to clean water, many communities are now forced to rely on stagnant or polluted water sources, accelerating the spread of cholera and other waterborne diseases like dysentery and typhoid.

The health crisis is nationwide, but worst in conflict-affected areas such as:

Khartoum

Darfur

White Nile

Al-Gezira

Children, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with chronic illnesses are among the most vulnerable. UNICEF and WHO estimate that over 3 million Sudanese children are at risk of disease due to lack of access to safe water, food, and medical care. The displacement of over 8 million people has also worsened overcrowding in refugee camps and urban slums, making disease control efforts almost impossible.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) warned in a statement that Sudan is "on the brink of a health apocalypse" and called on the international community to scale up humanitarian access, especially in hard-to-reach areas.

"Without immediate intervention, we are likely to see thousands more deaths from preventable diseases. Sudan is collapsing -- not only from war, but now from disease," said an IRC regional health advisor.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) echoed the urgency, reporting shortages of:

IV fluids and antibiotics

Rehydration salts and water purification tablets

Medical personnel and fuel for ambulances

Government Response and Challenges

Sudan's Health Ministry is struggling to mount a coordinated response, hampered by:

Fragmentation of authority across warring factions

Looting of medical warehouses

Blockades on humanitarian aid corridors

While some local NGOs are attempting grassroots awareness campaigns on water safety and hygiene, they too face threats from armed groups and lack of resources.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and UN agencies have launched emergency funding appeals, but progress is slow. As of this week:

Only 25% of required funds for cholera response have been raised.

Cross-border aid convoys from Egypt and South Sudan have been delayed or attacked.

Medical evacuations remain limited due to lack of airspace access.

Humanitarian actors urge:

Ceasefire agreements to allow safe delivery of aid

Immediate funding for clean water access and mobile clinics

Public health education campaigns to promote hygiene

International pressure on warring parties to respect health facilities

The clock is ticking, experts say. Every delay means more lives lost.