Somalia's President Re-Appoints Muungaab New Mayor of Mogadishu

28 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Wednesday appointed Dr. Hassan Mohamed Hussein Muungaab as the new Governor of Banaadir region and Mayor of Mogadishu, according to a presidential decree.

Muungaab succeeds Mohamed Ahmed Amir, who had held the position since December 10, 2024.

The appointment follows a recommendation from the Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation, and marks a return to office for Muungaab. He previously served as mayor from February 2014 to October 2015. His past roles also include serving as the Chief of the Military Court between August 2010 and February 2014, and later as State Minister for Justice.

The presidency cited Muungaab's deep institutional knowledge, judicial experience, and earlier contributions to the reconstruction of Mogadishu and the delivery of key services in the capital.

In a statement, President Mohamud urged the new mayor to prioritize reconciliation, urban development, improved security coordination, and the expansion of essential public services across the city.

"The president emphasized the importance of enhancing collaboration with security agencies and local communities to ensure progress in key sectors," the statement read.

President Mohamud extended his best wishes to Muungaab, describing the role as "a heavy responsibility," and called on all government institutions to fully cooperate with the new Banaadir administration.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.