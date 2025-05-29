Somalia's President Re-Appoints Muungaab New Mayor of Mogadishu

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Wednesday appointed Dr. Hassan Mohamed Hussein Muungaab as the new Governor of Banaadir region and Mayor of Mogadishu, according to a presidential decree.

Muungaab succeeds Mohamed Ahmed Amir, who had held the position since December 10, 2024.

The appointment follows a recommendation from the Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation, and marks a return to office for Muungaab. He previously served as mayor from February 2014 to October 2015. His past roles also include serving as the Chief of the Military Court between August 2010 and February 2014, and later as State Minister for Justice.

The presidency cited Muungaab's deep institutional knowledge, judicial experience, and earlier contributions to the reconstruction of Mogadishu and the delivery of key services in the capital.

In a statement, President Mohamud urged the new mayor to prioritize reconciliation, urban development, improved security coordination, and the expansion of essential public services across the city.

"The president emphasized the importance of enhancing collaboration with security agencies and local communities to ensure progress in key sectors," the statement read.

President Mohamud extended his best wishes to Muungaab, describing the role as "a heavy responsibility," and called on all government institutions to fully cooperate with the new Banaadir administration.