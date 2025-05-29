South Africa: Special Official Funeral Category 1 Declared in Honour of Ma Gertrude Shope

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that the late Ma Gertrude Shope, who served the nation as an educator, freedom fighter, trade unionist and Member of Parliament, will be honoured with a Special Official Funeral Category 1 on Saturday, 31 May 2025.

Ma Shope passed away in her home in Gauteng last week Thursday at the age of 99.

President Ramaphosa reiterated his deep condolences to Ma Shope's family and friends and her political home, the African National Congress.

"Ma Shope will be honoured with a funeral ceremony that will incorporate military honours. President Ramaphosa has directed that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at flag stations around the country from Wednesday to the evening of the funeral," the Presidency said in a statement.

The Presidency said details of the funeral arrangements will be provided during the course of the week.

Ma Shope was a recipient of the Order for Meritorious Service (Silver), which recognises South Africans who have rendered exceptional public service.

Her sacrifice, service and revolutionary bravery played out in formations from the African National Congress, where she was elected President of the Women's League in 1990 - to the Federation of South African Women, the World Federation of Trade Unions and the first Parliament of the democratic South Africa.

Due to her anti-apartheid activism, Shope was forced to live in exile for nearly 25 years with her husband Mark and her children in countries, including Botswana, Tanzania and Zambia and in the then Czechoslovakia.

She organised women and communities in the country as well as international organisations to oppose apartheid and alleviate the plight of oppressed communities while the struggle was underway.

She also had the distinction of being listed as a co-conspirator in the Rivonia Trial, alongside Oliver Tambo, Joe Slovo, Ben Turok, Duma Nokwe, Joe Modise, Jack Hodgson and others. - SAnews.gov.za