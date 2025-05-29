South Africa: Rand Water Conducts Major Maintenance Work

Rand Water is scheduled to conduct major maintenance work on its key infrastructure starting Thursday, 29 May 2025.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Rand water said the maintenance is part of its commitment to ensuring a sustainable and efficient water supply.

"The objective of this planned maintenance is to increase capacity and enhance plant availability, reliability, and operational efficiency, supporting a more resilient and adaptable water supply network in preparation of the anticipated increased supply volumes from August 2025," Rand Water said.

The entity said the maintenance activities will commence at different times and locations across various municipalities, with the main maintenance operation scheduled to start on Thursday at 3am, and anticipated to be concluded on Monday, 2 June, at 5pm.

Rand Water reported that during this period, pumping capacity will be reduced at the Eikenhof, Palmiet, Mapleton, and Zwartkopjes systems.

Areas within the cities of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, and Tshwane may experience low pressure or intermittent water supply.

"The maintenance may also impact water provision to the local municipalities of Rand West, Mogale City, Merafong, Madibeng, Lesedi, Govan Mbeki, Rustenburg, Royal Bafokeng Administration, and Victor Khanye, Thembisile Hani, Midvaal and Emfuleni. The maintenance work has been strategically scheduled during the low consumption months of May to July 2025, to minimise disruptions and better manage the potential impact on water supply," the entity said.

The scope of work and associated impacts are outlined below:

City of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality

Description Affected system Planned date Planned duration Impact on supply Tie-in of B16 pipeline from Zuikerbosch, Station 5 Mapleton System From 29 May at 03h00 to 02 June 2025 at 17h00 107 hours No pumping at Mapleton Pumping Station for the whole duration. Klipriviersberg isolation for cleaning & inspection Palmiet System From 03 June 2025 at 06h00 to 16h00 10 hours Pumping will be reduced to 67% for 10 hours. Russel Road meter installation Palmiet System 03 June 2025 from 06h00 to 18h00 12 hours No supply to the following meters: Southern Areas, Barlow Road Zwartkopjes Station valves replacements Zwartkopjes System From 30 June at 05h00 to 02 July 2025 at 07h00 50 hours No pumping for the duration of the maintenance work.

The key objective for the major work is to connect the newly constructed B16 pipeline, which will be supplying water from the new Station 5A at Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant to Engine Room 3 at Mapleton Booster Pumping Station.

The City of Ekurhuleni will also take an opportunity to carry out their maintenance in their electrical infrastructure.

City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality

Description Affected system Planned date Planned duration Impact on supply Tie-in of B16 pipeline from Zuikerbosch, Station 5 Mapleton System From 29 May at 03h00 to 02 June 2025 at 17h00 107 hours No pumping at Mapleton Pumping Station for the whole duration. Klipriviersberg isolation for cleaning & inspection Palmiet System From 03 June 2025 at 06h00 to 16h00 10 hours Pumping will be reduced to 67% for 10 hours.

The above-mentioned work will affect the City of Tshwane meters that are supplied from the above[1]mentioned systems.

City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality

Description Affected system Planned date Planned duration Impact on supply Klipriviersberg isolation for cleaning & inspection Palmiet System 03 June 2025 from 06h00 to 16h00 10 hours Pumping will be reduced to 67% for 10 hours. Pipe leak repairs at Zuikerbosch Plan Eikenhof System 48 hours No pumping for 6 hours. It will be increased to 50% for 42 hours and then be increased 80% for the remaining 19 days. Cleaning of Sedimentation Tank at Vereeniging Plant Eikenhof System 30 June 2025 from 05h00 to 21 July 2025 21 hours No pumping for 6 hours. It will be increased to 50% for 42 hours and then be increased 80% for the remaining 19 days. Zwartkopjes Station valves replacements Zwartkopjes System 30 June from 05h00 to 02 July 2025 until 07h00 50 hours No pumping for the duration of the maintenance work.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The above-mentioned work will affect the City of Johannesburg meters that are supplied from the above1] mentioned systems.

Description Affected system Planned date Planned duration Impact on supply Pipe leak repairs at Zuikerbosch Plant Eikenhof System 30 June 2025 from 05h00 to 02 July 2025 at 05h00. 48 hours No pumping for 6 hours. It will be increased to 50% for 42 hours and then be increased 80% for the remaining 19 days. Cleaning of Sedimentation Tank at Vereeniging Plant Eikenhof System 30 June 2025 from 05h00 to 21 July 2025 21 days No pumping for 6 hours. It will be increased to 50% for 42 hours and then be increased 80% for the remaining 19 days.

The above-mentioned work will affect the Mogale, Merafong, Royal Bafokeng and Rand West meters that are supplied from the Eikenhof system.

For more information on the affected areas, visit Rand Water website:

https://www.randwater.co.za/media/media_statements/Rand%20Water%20Planned%20Maintenance%20for%20May%20to%20July%202025%20%2022%20May%202025%20_.pdf