South Africa: Rand Water Conducts Major Maintenance Work

Rand Water is scheduled to conduct major maintenance work on its key infrastructure starting Thursday, 29 May 2025.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, Rand water said the maintenance is part of its commitment to ensuring a sustainable and efficient water supply.
"The objective of this planned maintenance is to increase capacity and enhance plant availability, reliability, and operational efficiency, supporting a more resilient and adaptable water supply network in preparation of the anticipated increased supply volumes from August 2025," Rand Water said.
The entity said the maintenance activities will commence at different times and locations across various municipalities, with the main maintenance operation scheduled to start on Thursday at 3am, and anticipated to be concluded on Monday, 2 June, at 5pm.
Rand Water reported that during this period, pumping capacity will be reduced at the Eikenhof, Palmiet, Mapleton, and Zwartkopjes systems.
Areas within the cities of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, and Tshwane may experience low pressure or intermittent water supply.
"The maintenance may also impact water provision to the local municipalities of Rand West, Mogale City, Merafong, Madibeng, Lesedi, Govan Mbeki, Rustenburg, Royal Bafokeng Administration, and Victor Khanye, Thembisile Hani, Midvaal and Emfuleni. The maintenance work has been strategically scheduled during the low consumption months of May to July 2025, to minimise disruptions and better manage the potential impact on water supply," the entity said.
The scope of work and associated impacts are outlined below:
City of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality
|Description
|Affected system
|Planned date
|Planned duration
|Impact on supply
|Tie-in of B16 pipeline from Zuikerbosch, Station 5
|Mapleton System
|From 29 May at 03h00 to 02 June 2025 at 17h00
|107 hours
|No pumping at Mapleton Pumping Station for the whole duration.
|Klipriviersberg isolation for cleaning & inspection
|Palmiet System
|From 03 June 2025 at 06h00 to 16h00
|10 hours
|Pumping will be reduced to 67% for 10 hours.
|Russel Road meter installation
|Palmiet System
|03 June 2025 from 06h00 to 18h00
|12 hours
|No supply to the following meters: Southern Areas, Barlow Road
|Zwartkopjes Station valves replacements
|Zwartkopjes System
|From 30 June at 05h00 to 02 July 2025 at 07h00
|50 hours
|No pumping for the duration of the maintenance work.
The key objective for the major work is to connect the newly constructed B16 pipeline, which will be supplying water from the new Station 5A at Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant to Engine Room 3 at Mapleton Booster Pumping Station.
The City of Ekurhuleni will also take an opportunity to carry out their maintenance in their electrical infrastructure.
City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality
|Description
|Affected system
|Planned date
|Planned duration
|Impact on supply
City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality
|Description
|Affected system
|Planned date
|Planned duration
|Impact on supply
|Klipriviersberg isolation for cleaning & inspection
|Palmiet System
|03 June 2025 from 06h00 to 16h00
|10 hours
|Pumping will be reduced to 67% for 10 hours.
|Pipe leak repairs at Zuikerbosch Plan
|Eikenhof System
|48 hours
|No pumping for 6 hours. It will be increased to 50% for 42 hours and then be increased 80% for the remaining 19 days.
|Cleaning of Sedimentation Tank at Vereeniging Plant
|Eikenhof System
|30 June 2025 from 05h00 to 21 July 2025
|21 hours
|No pumping for 6 hours. It will be increased to 50% for 42 hours and then be increased 80% for the remaining 19 days.
|Zwartkopjes Station valves replacements
|Zwartkopjes System
|30 June from 05h00 to 02 July 2025 until 07h00
|50 hours
|No pumping for the duration of the maintenance work.
|Description
|Affected system
|Planned date
|Planned duration
|Impact on supply
For more information on the affected areas, visit Rand Water website:
