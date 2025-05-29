South Africa: Rand Water Conducts Major Maintenance Work

28 May 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Rand Water is scheduled to conduct major maintenance work on its key infrastructure starting Thursday, 29 May 2025.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Rand water said the maintenance is part of its commitment to ensuring a sustainable and efficient water supply.

"The objective of this planned maintenance is to increase capacity and enhance plant availability, reliability, and operational efficiency, supporting a more resilient and adaptable water supply network in preparation of the anticipated increased supply volumes from August 2025," Rand Water said.

The entity said the maintenance activities will commence at different times and locations across various municipalities, with the main maintenance operation scheduled to start on Thursday at 3am, and anticipated to be concluded on Monday, 2 June, at 5pm.

Rand Water reported that during this period, pumping capacity will be reduced at the Eikenhof, Palmiet, Mapleton, and Zwartkopjes systems.

Areas within the cities of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, and Tshwane may experience low pressure or intermittent water supply.

"The maintenance may also impact water provision to the local municipalities of Rand West, Mogale City, Merafong, Madibeng, Lesedi, Govan Mbeki, Rustenburg, Royal Bafokeng Administration, and Victor Khanye, Thembisile Hani, Midvaal and Emfuleni. The maintenance work has been strategically scheduled during the low consumption months of May to July 2025, to minimise disruptions and better manage the potential impact on water supply," the entity said.

The scope of work and associated impacts are outlined below:

City of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality

DescriptionAffected systemPlanned datePlanned duration Impact on supply
Tie-in of B16 pipeline from Zuikerbosch, Station 5Mapleton SystemFrom 29 May at 03h00 to 02 June 2025 at 17h00107 hoursNo pumping at Mapleton Pumping Station for the whole duration.
Klipriviersberg isolation for cleaning & inspectionPalmiet SystemFrom 03 June 2025 at 06h00 to 16h0010 hoursPumping will be reduced to 67% for 10 hours.
Russel Road meter installationPalmiet System03 June 2025 from 06h00 to 18h0012 hoursNo supply to the following meters: Southern Areas, Barlow Road
Zwartkopjes Station valves replacementsZwartkopjes SystemFrom 30 June at 05h00 to 02 July 2025 at 07h0050 hoursNo pumping for the duration of the maintenance work.

The key objective for the major work is to connect the newly constructed B16 pipeline, which will be supplying water from the new Station 5A at Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant to Engine Room 3 at Mapleton Booster Pumping Station.

The City of Ekurhuleni will also take an opportunity to carry out their maintenance in their electrical infrastructure.

City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality

DescriptionAffected systemPlanned datePlanned durationImpact on supply
Tie-in of B16 pipeline from Zuikerbosch, Station 5Mapleton SystemFrom 29 May at 03h00 to 02 June 2025 at 17h00107 hoursNo pumping at Mapleton Pumping Station for the whole duration.
Klipriviersberg isolation for cleaning & inspectionPalmiet SystemFrom 03 June 2025 at 06h00 to 16h0010 hoursPumping will be reduced to 67% for 10 hours.
The above-mentioned work will affect the City of Tshwane meters that are supplied from the above[1]mentioned systems.

City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality

DescriptionAffected system Planned datePlanned durationImpact on supply
Klipriviersberg isolation for cleaning & inspectionPalmiet System03 June 2025 from 06h00 to 16h0010 hoursPumping will be reduced to 67% for 10 hours.
Pipe leak repairs at Zuikerbosch PlanEikenhof System 48 hoursNo pumping for 6 hours. It will be increased to 50% for 42 hours and then be increased 80% for the remaining 19 days.
Cleaning of Sedimentation Tank at Vereeniging PlantEikenhof System30 June 2025 from 05h00 to 21 July 202521 hoursNo pumping for 6 hours. It will be increased to 50% for 42 hours and then be increased 80% for the remaining 19 days.
Zwartkopjes Station valves replacementsZwartkopjes System30 June from 05h00 to 02 July 2025 until 07h0050 hoursNo pumping for the duration of the maintenance work.
The above-mentioned work will affect the City of Johannesburg meters that are supplied from the above1] mentioned systems.

DescriptionAffected systemPlanned date Planned durationImpact on supply
Pipe leak repairs at Zuikerbosch PlantEikenhof System30 June 2025 from 05h00 to 02 July 2025 at 05h00.48 hoursNo pumping for 6 hours. It will be increased to 50% for 42 hours and then be increased 80% for the remaining 19 days.
Cleaning of Sedimentation Tank at Vereeniging PlantEikenhof System 30 June 2025 from 05h00 to 21 July 2025 21 daysNo pumping for 6 hours. It will be increased to 50% for 42 hours and then be increased 80% for the remaining 19 days.
The above-mentioned work will affect the Mogale, Merafong, Royal Bafokeng and Rand West meters that are supplied from the Eikenhof system.

For more information on the affected areas, visit Rand Water website:

https://www.randwater.co.za/media/media_statements/Rand%20Water%20Planned%20Maintenance%20for%20May%20to%20July%202025%20%2022%20May%202025%20_.pdf

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.