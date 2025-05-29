South Africa: Department of Tourism Lauds Digital Trusted Tour Operator Scheme

The Department of Tourism welcomes the success of the Digital Trusted Tour Operator Scheme (TTOS), which has brought over 11 000 tourists from China and India to South Africa in just three months.

The scheme, said the department, is a testament to what is possible when government works hand-in-hand with the private sector to remove barriers and unlock economic potential.

By simplifying visa access for group travel through a secure, digital-first platform, the scheme has opened South Africa to new visitors who may otherwise have been lost to more accessible destinations.

The growth in TTOS uptake, from 50 applications a day in March to over 200 a day in May, is clear evidence of its potential, said the department.

"We commend Minister Schreiber and the Department of Home Affairs for driving this reform, and we fully support the expansion of TTOS. It will be the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system that will drive these kinds of results throughout the world, and we look forward to the Department of Home Affairs announcing a way forward soonest.

"These digital solutions are the future of global travel, and South Africa must be at the forefront of this shift.

"Tourism is one of our nation's most vital sectors for inclusive growth. Removing visa friction, particularly in key markets like China and India, is not just a win for international arrivals, it is a decisive intervention to stimulate job creation and economic resilience at home," the department said.

The department said it looked forward to working with the Department of Home Affairs and industry stakeholders to expand these reforms, grow tourism economy and ensure that South Africa remains a destination of choice in an increasingly competitive environment.