South Africa: Manhunt Launched for Suspects in Olorato Mongale Murder - South African News Briefs - May 29, 2025

Thamanqa Mbovane/GroundUp
South African Police Services van
29 May 2025
allAfrica.com

 

Manhunt Launched for Two Suspects in Olorato Mongale Murder

Police have launched a manhunt for two suspects, Fezile Ngubane and Pilangenkosi Sibongokuhle Makhaya, in connection with the murder of 30-year-old Olorato Mongale, reports SABC News.  Her body was discovered in Lombardy, near Alexandra township, in northern Johannesburg, after she was reported missing. Mongale was last seen in the company of a man she had met a few days earlier at a mall. Investigations led police to a lodge in Kew, Johannesburg, and later to KwaMashu, Durban, where one suspect's home was identified. A VW Polo suspected of being used in the crime was recovered at a panel beater workshop in Phoenix, Durban, with traces of blood found inside. An elderly man believed to be the vehicle's owner has been arrested, but the two suspects remain at large. Police are urging the public to distribute their photos far and wide to assist police investigations.

Life Sentences Sought for Joshlin Smith Human Traffickers

Convicted human traffickers Kelly Smith, Jacquen Appollis, and Steveno Van Rhyn are set to be sentenced in the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay, reports SABC News. The trio was found guilty of kidnapping and child trafficking in connection with the disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin Smith, who vanished from her Middlepos home in February 2024 and remains missing. State prosecutor Advocate Zelda Swanepoel has called for a life imprisonment sentence.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis Survives No-Confidence Motion

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has survived a motion of no confidence brought against him by the National Coloured Congress (NCC) at a special council sitting, reports EWN. The NCC accused Hill-Lewis of lacking transparency, spreading false statements about its president, Fadiel Adams, and lying about meetings with the provincial police commissioner regarding alleged municipal corruption. The majority of councillors voted against the motion, while Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillors abstained. Council Speaker Felicity Purchase announced the motion's failure and congratulated Hill-Lewis on surviving the challenge. In response, Hill-Lewis expressed gratitude to the EFF for their implicit support.

More South African news

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.