Nigeria: Death Toll Rises to 3 in Lagos Building Collapse, 11 Persons Rescued

Lagos — Three bodies have been recovered from the rubble of a two-storey building under construction that collapsed on Tuesday in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The victims include two adult males and a teenage female, who were trapped under the debris for hours. At press time, the cause of the collapse, which occurred at 2p.m., was yet to be ascertained.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, confirmed that 11 persons, all men, were rescued and attended to by LASEMA's Pre-Hospital Care Unit.

Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the agency activated its emergency response plans upon receiving distress alerts.

He said: "LASEMA's response teams, including Lion, Tiger and Eagle teams, were deployed to the scene, where they discovered the collapsed building with three victims trapped under the debris.

"The agency's heavy-duty equipment, including an excavator, was deployed to aid in the quick rescue of victims trapped beneath the collapsed structure. Floodlights were also used to illuminate the incident scene.

"The search and rescue operation is still ongoing, with various emergency responders, including the police, LASEMA response teams, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, and Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps, LNSC, working together to ensure a thorough response."