Nigerian Pilgrim Returns Missing N8.2m to Russian Owner in Makkah

Nigerian pilgrim identified as Hajiya Zainab from Plateau State has returned a missing $5000 to a Russian owner in Saudi Arabia.

The money, approximately ₦8,240,000 using an exchange rate of ₦1,648 per USD, was found by the Nigerian pilgrim in Masjidul Haram in Makkah on Tuesday.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and Plateau State Pilgrims Board, led by Hon. Daiyabu Dauda, had confirmed the development.

"She demonstrated exceptional integrity and honesty by returning $5,000 she found in Masjidul Haram to its rightful owner. That's a remarkable act of kindness," Dauda said.

Meanwhile, NAHCON says discussions are ongoing with Saudi authorities over the reopening of visa issuance for intending pilgrims.

A statement issued on Wednesday by Fatima Sanda Usara, assistant director of information and publications, said several countries, including Nigeria, are pressing the Saudi government to lift the closure on visa processing.

Usara said the commission is optimistic that the talks will lead to a favourable outcome.

"There is optimism for a positive outcome, and when that is realised, the Commission will immediately transport the registered pilgrims for the Hajj in another special arrangement," she said.

She explained that the commission has kept some of its staff on standby to manage the situation in case the visa window is reopened.

Zamfara pilgrim gives birth in Madinah

Meanwhile, NAHCON has frowned at the medical breach by a Zamfara pilgrim who scaled pregnancy screening and gave birth in Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

The Commissioner, Planning, Research and Information, Professor Abubakar Abubakar Yagawal, told newsmen in Madinah that NAHCON would engage the state handlers to ensure diligence in screening pilgrims, particularly females, to safeguard their lives and that of the foetus.

He, however, noted that the state pilgrims' welfare board or commission should not be entirely blamed for the action of the erring pilgrim.

On the nefarious activities of extortionists and swindlers, particularly in Madinah, Yagawal said officials of the commission have continued to educate pilgrims on precautions.

"It's disheartening and disgusting for a Muslim to be brazenly heartless as to commit these atrocities in the Holy Land.

"We would continue to educate the pilgrims on how to avoid these cheats, swindlers and extortionists by ensuring that they are discreet when it comes to their Basic Traveling Allowance (BTA), Hadaya and gold or silver teething," he said.