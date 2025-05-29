Nigeria: Insecurity Fuelling Mental Health Crisis in Nigeria - Bishop Kukah

Bishop Mathew Kukah of the Sokoto Catholic Diocese has raised the alarm over the growing mental health crisis in Nigeria, linking it to the widespread violence and insecurity plaguing the country, especially the northern region.

Speaking at the commissioning of major infrastructure projects at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Kware, on Wednesday, the cleric said the pervasive violence and inadequate access to healthcare services are taking a significant toll on the psychological well-being of Nigerians.

"We appreciate the federal government's efforts, but much more still needs to be done.

"We are all vulnerable to mental health challenges due to the violence around us and the limited access to medical care. Our women and children should not be dying because healthcare is out of reach," Bishop Kukah said.

The event marked the official unveiling of 16 completed projects at the facility, presided over by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako.

The minister described the projects as part of the strategic health agenda under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope initiative.

Dr Salako commended the management of the hospital for what he called the prudent use of allocated government resources.

He added that the federal government has undertaken more than 500 infrastructural upgrades across tertiary health institutions nationwide and is set to hold a National Dialogue on Power in the Health Sector to enhance energy access and sustainability in health service delivery.

Dr Salako also revealed plans to roll out the Renewed Hope Health Connect, an initiative to provide fully-funded healthcare services to one million vulnerable Nigerians. The services will cover medical, surgical, ophthalmological and audiology care.