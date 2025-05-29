Nigeria: AfDB - Nigeria, 90 Others Elect Adesina's Successor Today

Barring any stalemate, a new President of the Africa Development Bank (AfDB) will emerge today as the bank holds its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at its headquarters in Abidjan, Cote D'Ivoire.

Five candidates are in the race to succeed Adesina. They include Ms Swazi Tshabalala from South Africa, Mr Hott Amadou from Senegal, Dr Samuel Munzele Maimbo from Zambia, Dr Sidi Tah Ould from Mauritania, and Mr Abbas Mahamat Tolli from Chad.

About 6000 delegates from 91 countries converged for the meeting.

Nigeria's Akinwunmi Adesina is set to bow out after two terms of 10 years in the saddle, paving the way for the emergence of a new president.

His tenure saw a significant increase in the bank's capital from $93 billion to $318 billion, and also succeeded in preserving the bank's AAA credit rating.

How the president is elected

The president is elected by the Board of Governors of the AfDB. The board of governors is made up of representatives of the 81 member states, who are usually ministers of finance, planning or central bank governors or their duly designated alternates.

Article 9 of the Rules of Procedure Governing the Election of the President of the Bank as amended (the "Election Rules") provides that a candidate shall be elected if he or she obtains at least 50.01% of the total votes of the regional (African) member countries and at least of 50.01% of the votes of all member countries, (regional and non-regional) of the bank. This is also termed "double majority votes".

The candidates:

Ms Swazi Tshabalala (South Africa)

She is the only female candidate among them. Tshabalala is an accomplished financial strategist with over 30 years of experience in both the private and public sectors.

The 58-year-old was Senior Vice President of the AfDB until October 2024, stepping down to contest the presidency. Since joining the bank in 2018, she served as Vice President for Finance and CFO, later promoted to Senior Vice President in 2021.

Hott Amadou

Mr Hott Amadou, 52, is a seasoned investment banker who served as Senegal's Minister of Economy, Planning and International Cooperation from April 2019 to September 2022.

Prior to his government appointment, Amadou was Vice President of the AfDB's Power, Energy, Green Growth and Climate Change Complex from November 2016.

His extensive financial background includes serving as a wealth manager for Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, before being appointed Special Advisor to Senegal's President, Macky Sall, in 2012.

Dr Samuel Munzele Maimbo (Zambia)

52-year-old Dr Samuel Munzele Maimbo's 23-year career at the World Bank has been a push in his aspiration. He had served in multiple leadership roles, including Senior Advisor to the Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer.

Currently, Maimbo is the Vice President for Budget, Performance Review, and Strategic Planning at the World Bank, overseeing the institution's annual financial allocations and strategic objectives.

Dr Sidi Tah Ould (Mauritania)

Dr Sidi Tah Ould, 60, is the Director General of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA).

He started his carrier at the Mauritanian Bank for Development and Commerce (BMDC), before taking on advisory roles in financial management for various government institutions.

Between 1999 and 2006, Dr Ould served as Investment Promotion Officer and Technical Assistant to the President of the Islamic Development Bank. In 2008, he was appointed Mauritania's Minister of Economy and Finance, holding the post until 2015.

Mr Abbas Mahamat Tolli (Chad)

Abbas Tolli, 53, is a banker and economist who served as the Governor of the Bank of Central African States from February 2017 to February 2024. His tenure focused on reforms in monetary and exchange rate policies, significantly advancing financial stability across the region.

He previously held government roles as Chad's Minister of Finance and Budget (2005-2008) and Minister of Infrastructure (2011-2012).

Meanwhile, Athena Policy and Leadership yesterday rooted for Dr Maimbo, describing him as the strategic choice for Africa and Nigeria.

It stated that Amadou Hott of Senegal, initially backed by Nigeria, may be "an extension of Senegal's regional rivalry with France."

"Dr Maimbo has demonstrated the capacity to modernise the bank, restore donor trust, and protect the AAA rating. He is well-positioned to navigate a complex, post-aid environment and maintain access to affordable capital. Backing him is not a retreat from Nigeria's leadership. It is a reaffirmation of it.

"The AfDB's next chapter will be shaped by decisions, not rhetoric. Nigeria's vote, as the largest African shareholder, is decisive. It should be cast with intention, not inertia.

"We acknowledge Dr Adesina's achievements and respect the credentials of other candidates. However, we believe that Dr Sam Maimbo, because of his competence, neutrality, global credibility, and pan-African commitment, is the right choice for the Bank, Africa, and Nigeria," the think-tank group said.