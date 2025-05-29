Nigeria: Tinubu's Economic Reforms Boosting Investors' Confidence - Minister

29 May 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Sani Ibrahim Paki

The Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Enoh has said that the economic reforms of President Bola Tinubu are providing the enabling environment and restoring confidence for both local and foreign investors in the country to prosper.

He also said policies like Naira floating, improved security and support to investors through Bank of Industry (BOI) and other relevant government agencies were tailored towards helping private investments thrive.

He stated this in Kano when he visited the Mamuda Group of Companies on Wednesday.

According to the minister, the company is a clear demonstration of transforming local resources to world class products.

He stated that the number of youths gainfully employed by the company aligns with President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda of job creation.

He said, "When I came here I saw trucks loading finished products to be distributed within and outside the country, and also saw thousands of our youths working here, I became impressed.

"I was told that there are over 13,000 staff gainfully employed here as permanent staff, while more than 18,000 others as casual staff. This is impressive as it is part of our mandate of creating an enabling environment for private investors to employ our youths since the government cannot employ everyone," he added.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Mamuda Group of Companies, Hassan Hamoud said the company had started a new beverages factory in Ogun state to replicate what it's doing in Kano which would be due for commissioning in the next 14 months.

"Here in Kano, we are already into production of soft drinks and water, biscuits, soaps, detergents, sacks and mats among others. By the time our Ogun factory comes up, there will be thousands of Nigerians working here," Hamoud said.

