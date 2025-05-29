South Africa: Union Members March in Durban, Demanding Permanent Jobs

Workers also want uniforms and overtime pay

Members of the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (NUPSAW) from different parts of KwaZulu-Natal marched to the office of the Premier in Durban on Wednesday, demanding permanent employment.

The workers included security guards, food handlers, cleaners and community health workers, working on contract to various provincial departments.

They also demanded uniforms, guardrooms for security officers at schools, and overtime payments, among other things.

Phumlile Nyawo, who prepares food at Mandlethu High School in Jozini, in the north of KwaZulu-Natal, said she had to buy her own uniform. She said she had been working as a contract worker since 2022 and earned R1,700 a month.

Community health worker Zinhle Mpembe, from Mnambithi in the west of the province, said she had been working in community care for 15 years. She said he earned R2,000 a month.

"I want to be permanently employed by the department of health because I have seen that the government needs my services within the community," said Mpembe.

Tecla Nzimande, provincial secretary of the SA Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) to which NUPSAW is affiliated, said all workers had the right to permanent employment and good working conditions.

Sabelo Gwala from the office of the Premier accepted the memorandum and promised that the Premier would receive it before the end of the day.

"The demands that they have brought here are not new demands," said Gwala. "Some of them we have been trying to solve at cabinet level."