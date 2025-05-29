Zimbabwe: Harare Remand Prison Inmates Living in Degrading, Inhumane Conditions - Rights Body

THE Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) has raised concerns over the gross violations of inmates' rights at Harare Remand Prison.

In a statement released recently, the ZHRC said in line with its constitutional mandate, it conducted a human rights monitoring visit to Harare Remand Prison on April 29, 2025, where inmates are living under inhumane conditions.

The Commission reported that around 80 inmates had either been detained without trial or had their legal proceedings delayed, suffered prolonged pre-trial detention, were denied access to education and healthcare, lived in overcrowded cells, suffered police abuse and several other rights violations.

The Commission's visit was meant to ascertain and verify facts following concerns over the prolonged detention of inmates arrested for politically sensitive cases.

"These included Mr. Blessed Mhlanga ( HStv Journalist) and the 94 detainees arrested in relation to the March 31, 2025 protests.

"The mission aimed to investigate allegations of politically motivated pre-trial detention and to ascertain circumstances surrounding the arrest and detention of the inmates and to secure appropriate redress in line with section 243(1)(g) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

"Indeed, the visit covered all other issues affecting inmates in this prison facility," part of the ZHRC statement read.

The ZHRC team was led by the Commission chairperson, Fungayi Jessie Majome.

"Many detainees, including Mr. Blessed Mhlanga, have faced excessive delays in their legal proceedings, raising serious concerns regarding their rights to a fair trial.

"Inmates held in cases of political interest suffered prolonged pre-trial detention in violation of the right not to be detained without trial, and to be released on bail unless there are compelling reasons justifying such detention."

Also, "Some of the inmates reported significant violations of their rights to education and healthcare. Mhlanga, a first-year law student, and another University of Zimbabwe Economics student were denied the opportunity to sit for their examinations while in custody, whilst inmates experienced inhumane living conditions, mostly due to overcrowding.

Prison cells designed for 35 inmates were reportedly holding more than 80, leading to unsanitary and degrading living conditions.

Several detainees raised allegations of police abuse during their arrests, including physical violence and theft of personal belongings.

The commission revealed there were 66 irregular migrants of different nationalities whose detention was in violation of their rights, as they were not facing any criminal charges and were not awaiting trial.

ZHRC urged relevant authorities to take immediate action to prioritise urgent bail applications, conduct thorough investigations into allegations of police misconduct and ensure accountability for any abuses.

The Commission called for improved prison conditions, reduced crowds, restoration of communication facilities, and access to adequate medical care for all detainees.

Prison officers were urged to desist from imprisoning irregular migrants whose issues should be handled without resorting to indefinite detention.

Inmates were advised to report any complaints to the Officer In Charge, who indicated that he was ready to receive reports of assaults by prison officers and bullying by fellow inmates.